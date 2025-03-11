Markets slide amid recession fears, Trump tariffs

US stock markets have their worst day this year as Wall Street questions the Trump administration's trade war

Poster of Donald Trump at New York Stock Exchange after sharp losses from tariffs
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

U.S. stock markets had their worst day of 2025 Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 890 points, or 2.1%. The S&P 500 shed 2.7% — 8.6% and more than $4 trillion in market value lower than a month ago — while the Nasdaq tumbled 4%, notching its worst day since 2022.

