Love design? These hotels are ready to startle your eyes and drop your jaw.

A treasure trove of curios and resplendent decor await

A dramatic red canopied bed surrounded by tapestries and shaded lamps and velvet accents in a room at The Witchery in Edinburgh
Rooms at The Witchery in Edinburgh are dramatically decadent
(Image credit: The Witchery)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

There is a place for bare bones hotel rooms — just not on this list. These six accommodations are a feast for the eyes, with ornate woodworking, dramatic draperies, lavish wallpaper, gilded frames and other over-the-top touches. Stepping into each one feels like entering a human-sized jewel box.

Arq Pichola by The Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸