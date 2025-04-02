Inside the contested birth years of generations
Battles over where Gen Z ends and Gens Alpha and Beta begin remain unsettled
Thinking in terms of "generations" is a kind of shortcut to help us understand social and economic differences in age cohorts over time. Sometimes, though, it contributes to sloppy analysis or cliche-driven over-generalization. Generational names and birth years are therefore contested social constructs that are nevertheless widely influential in public discourse. Where did these ideas come from, and what is the difference between a Baby Boomer, a Millennial and a member of Gen Alpha?
What is a generation, anyway?
The rise of survey research comparing economic, social and health outcomes over time has increased interest in analysis based on the idea of generations, which "can help readers see themselves in the data and assess where we are and where we're headed as a country," said Pew, an organization that has been heavily involved in generational naming. Generations are "groups of people born within the same 15-20-year span" said USA Today.
"There is no official group in charge of naming generations," but people born between 1946 and 1964 were "dubbed Baby Boomers because of the sharp increase in birth rates after World War II," said Voice of America. Baby Boomers are "defined by the U.S. Census Bureau as those born between 1946 and 1964," said The Library of Congress. The cohort has come under fire from younger generations for hoarding wealth and staying in political power too long. The group that followed the Baby Boomers got its name from Douglas Coupland's 1991 book, "Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture" which "explained that the letter 'X' was meant to signify his generation's desire not to be defined." Generation X now refers to "anyone born between the years 1965 and 1980," said Yahoo Life.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How can we sort between competing generational definitions?
Historians Neil Howe and William Strauss are generally credited with inventing the term "Millennials" in their 1991 book "Generations." They coined the neologism because the earliest members of the cohort would "graduate high school in 2000, a date that loomed large in the '90s," said Forbes. Millennials include anyone born between 1981 and 1996 and are "the first generation to know a childhood both with and without the internet," said Parents.
TK
TK
TK
Their successors, Gen Z, "have come of age in the shadow of climate doom, pandemic lockdowns and fears of economic collapse," said McKinsey & Company. Their attitudes toward the importance of democracy, for example, may be dramatically different than their elders. Pew defines Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012, because the research "has shown dramatic shifts in youth behaviors, attitudes and lifestyles — both positive and concerning — for those who came of age in this era," said Pew. However we define them, members of Gen Z are "the first digital natives," who were plunged immediately "into a world of vast technological advances and innovations," said Voice of America.
Pew itself has backed away from generational labels and has not designated beginning and end dates for Gen Z's successors, Generations Alpha and Beta. That decision stems from a "growing chorus of criticism about generational research and generational labels" that led the organization to pledge that it will "only talk about generations when it adds value, advances important national debates and highlights meaningful societal trends," said Pew. The social media marketing company McCrindle dates Generation Alpha as those born between 2010 and 2024 and "has announced that babies born from 2025 to 2039 will be part of Gen Beta," said Mental Floss.
With Pew seemingly withdrawing from the generation-labeling business, it is not clear who or what will settle these debates."One can find disagreements and complaints over date ranges, generation names" and other aspects of generational analysis, said The Library of Congress, which also places the beginning of Generation Alpha in 2010. Yet "the arbitrary nature of generational names and spans does not negate the reality that growing up during different eras can have a profound effect," said Pew.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
Art review: Jack Whitten: The Messenger
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Aug. 2
By The Week US Published
-
Torpedo bats could revolutionize baseball and players are taking notice
In the Spotlight The new bats have been used by the New York Yankees with tremendous success
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'People first. Then money. Then things'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the hazy spring
The Week Recommends Ring in the end of the cold weather with some new music
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Museum exhibitions across the globe are in artful bloom this spring. These are 5 to experience.
The Week Recommends See treasures from ancient Japan, Versailles and the Forbidden City
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
25 things Andrew Tate has said about women
IN DEPTH The accused rapist and sex trafficking influencer has a long and well-documented history of commercializing his misogyny for an audience of susceptible young men
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
10 concert tours to see this spring
The Week Recommends As winter comes to an end, check out a variety of live performances
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in March, including 'Mickey 17' and 'The Woman in the Yard'
The Week Recommends The much-anticipated 'Parasite' follow-up, a new Jaume Collet-Serra horror and a bizarro parenthood trial
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Should we give 'gentle parenting' a time out?
Talking Point Popular, empathy-heavy parenting technique facing a stern ticking off
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Will Amazon destroy James Bond?
Talking Point Broccoli family yields control of franchise to tech giant, sparking fears of corporate 'Americanisation' of beloved British icon
By The Week UK Published
-
New Mexico to investigate death of Gene Hackman, wife
speed read The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home with no signs of foul play
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published