Generation Z: done with democracy?
Allure of authoritarianism is no surprise when young people have grown up in a democracy 'that seems unable to deliver its basic functions'
"It's deeply peculiar," said Zoe Strimpel in The Sunday Telegraph. The younger generation could hardly be more woke, with their demands for safe spaces and noisy concern for every kind of injustice. But they seem also to be "increasingly authoritarian". A shocking new survey by Channel 4 found that 52% of Gen Z (13- to 28-year-olds) are in favour of the UK becoming a dictatorship, while 33% think we would be better off "if the Army was in charge".
Yet if you think about it, their responses make sense, said Sam Ashworth-Hayes in The Daily Telegraph. Gen Z have grown up in a democracy "that seems unable to deliver its basic functions", with wages stagnant, living standards falling and the median house price more than eight times the average income. Given the world they've inherited, the real surprise "is that the numbers are so low".
Raised during austerity and "blighted by Covid", Gen Z have certainly had a rough ride, said Alison Phillips in The Observer. This has left them receptive to ideologies that bring a sense of "certainty" to their world of "insecurity" – and in the digital world, "populist, authoritarian" points of view are all too easy to find. Almost three-quarters of 18- to 24-year-olds use TikTok.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
And boys, in particular, can quickly be drawn into an online world where "Pied Pipers" such as Andrew Tate, Tommy Robinson and Jordan Peterson provide a toxic brew of machismo, ultra-reactionary politics and "incessant railing against wokeism". To turn the tide, we liberals need to leave our "echo chambers of complacency" and defend democracy with the same passion as the populists: we need to be "more emotional and more combative".
I'd take this survey with a pinch of salt, said Polly Toynbee in the same paper. It's probably more "a spasm" – a reflection of the general gloom now pervading the country – than a thought-out view of how society should be organised. In fact, I'd see it mainly as proof that Labour should "accelerate its manifesto pledge to give 16- and 17-year-olds the vote". That would incentivise politicians to address Gen Z's needs, while giving the younger generation a bigger stake in their future. Young people "need more democracy, not less, and soon".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Germany breaks its far-right taboo
In the Spotlight An 80-year firewall has been shattered as the centre-right offers to team up with the far-right AfD to pass tougher immigration laws
By The Week UK Published
-
The Project 2025 presidency
Opinion Trump's blueprint for dismantling public services
By Susan Caskie Published
-
Born this way
Opinion 'Born here, citizen here' is the essence of Americanism
By Mark Gimein Published
-
'Measuring isolation isn't a good way to track loneliness'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Austria's new government: poised to join Putin's gang
Talking Point Opening for far-right Freedom Party would be a step towards 'the Putinisation of central Europe'
By The Week UK Published
-
Silicon Valley: bending the knee to Donald Trump
Talking Point Mark Zuckerberg's dismantling of fact-checking and moderating safeguards on Meta ushers in a 'new era of lies'
By The Week UK Published
-
Jean-Marie Le Pen: rabble-rousing co-founder of the French National Front
In the Spotlight Once called the 'most hated man in France', Le Pen maintained that his ideas were simply 'ahead of their time'
By The Week UK Published
-
Unprepared for a pandemic
Opinion What happens if bird flu evolves to spread among humans?
By William Falk Published