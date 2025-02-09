Generation Z: done with democracy?

Allure of authoritarianism is no surprise when young people have grown up in a democracy 'that seems unable to deliver its basic functions'

"It's deeply peculiar," said Zoe Strimpel in The Sunday Telegraph. The younger generation could hardly be more woke, with their demands for safe spaces and noisy concern for every kind of injustice. But they seem also to be "increasingly authoritarian". A shocking new survey by Channel 4 found that 52% of Gen Z (13- to 28-year-olds) are in favour of the UK becoming a dictatorship, while 33% think we would be better off "if the Army was in charge".

Yet if you think about it, their responses make sense, said Sam Ashworth-Hayes in The Daily Telegraph. Gen Z have grown up in a democracy "that seems unable to deliver its basic functions", with wages stagnant, living standards falling and the median house price more than eight times the average income. Given the world they've inherited, the real surprise "is that the numbers are so low".

