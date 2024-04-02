Why baby boomers and retirees are ditching Florida for Appalachia

The shift is causing a population spike in many rural Appalachian communities

Apartments being built in North Carolina
As boomers move to Appalachia, apartment complexes — such as this one in Flat Rock, North Carolina — are quickly being built
(Image credit: Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
The stereotype of baby boomers moving to Florida post-retirement is one of the oldest around. But while many people from that generation have indeed retired to the Sunshine State, recent reports indicate that boomers are now abandoning Florida for an unlikely alternative: Southern Appalachia, a region that includes Northern Georgia, the Carolinas, and portions of Tennessee and Virginia. 

An influx of boomers moving to Appalachia is "transforming the region from poor, serene and rustic to a bustling retirement haven," said a recent report in The Wall Street Journal. These boomers have become known in Appalachia as "halfbacks," which the Journal said is a "reference to how many first moved from the Northeast and Midwest down to Florida before settling somewhere in between."

