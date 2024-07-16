Make a splash at these 8 refreshing water parks

Visiting a water park is a summer rite of passage, but not all are created equal. These eight aquatic playgrounds stand out from the crowd with inventive rides and slides, a wide variety of attractions and immersive theming. Don't forget the sunscreen.

Beach Park, Brazil

The 135-foot Insano slide is one of Beach Park's biggest draws (Image credit: BraunS / Getty Images)

Beach Park is Brazil's largest water park, a wet and wild smorgasbord of slides, rapids, pools and saunas. Family attractions include the Aqua Circus arena and Enchanted River, with more moderate thrills to be found on the Tobomusik musical water slide. Adrenaline junkies can climb 14 floors up to the top of the 135-foot tall Insano slide, where riders reach speeds of up to 65 mph.

Caribbean Bay, South Korea

The Mega Storm ride at Caribbean Bay will get your heart racing (Image credit: Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images)

Any type of pool you might want can be found at Caribbean Bay. There are indoor and outdoor pools, pools specifically for infants and little kids, diving and wave pools and the relaxing Bade Pool, with traditional German thermal baths offering hydrotherapy. Thrill seekers will find plenty to do as well, from the Mega Storm tube ride that plunges you into weightlessness to the Tower Boomerang raft adventure that stars a dizzying array of curves and drops.

Cowabunga Bay Henderson, Nevada

Surf-a-Rama is one of several large pools at Cowabunga Bay (Image credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Cowabunga Bay Henderson knows how to keep visitors cool. Close to sizzling Las Vegas, this water park "embraces a 1960s theme," Travel + Leisure said, with a lazy river that passes by water features, surfboards and a '67 Volkswagen Beetle and private cabanas by the pools. The slides range from an easygoing race for toddlers on the four-lane Downhill Doggers to a harrowing journey in the dark on the mostly pitch-black Point Panic. But Zuma Zooma puts them all to shame, with riders standing inside a capsule with a trap door that opens to drop them 73 feet.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Indiana

Visitors to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari get freebies like sunscreen and sodas (Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)

Visitors to the aptly-named Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, will experience everything a traditional amusement park and water park combo has to offer. At Holiday World, you can celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween in July (in addition to Independence Day), but Splashin' Safari is "about as far from the North Pole as you can get," USA Today said, "offering myriad thrills to cool guests off in the summer heat." The park is home to Mammoth and Wildebeest, the two longest water coasters in the world, and offers treats for guests like unlimited free sodas and free sunscreen.

Lost Island Water Park, Iowa

Lost Island Water Park's dozens of slides keep kids occupied (Image credit: Creatas Images / Getty Images)

Lost Island Water Park brings the tropics to the cornfields of Iowa. It feels like an "oasis with swaying palms," Travel + Leisure said, offering more than 20 slides and rides. The main attraction is Wailua Kupua, an extreme hydromagnetic water coaster that can only be found in a handful of parks around the world. For something a bit more relaxing, float down the Kailahi River or visit Mermaid Cove to take a photo with the sirens.

Noah's Ark Waterpark, Wisconsin

The Raja is one of 51 waterslides at Noah's Ark Waterpark (Image credit: Noah's Ark Waterpark)

A day at Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells can be as exhilarating or relaxing as you want it. Spread across 70 acres, this massive outdoor park (it's the largest in the U.S.) boasts 51 waterslides, two lazy rivers, two wave pools and Flash Flood, a log flume ride. Heart-stopping attractions like Point of No Return, a slide with a near-vertical drop, and Raja, a fast tube ride that twists and turns before a 37-foot plummet, keep daredevils coming back for more.

Siam Park, Canary Islands

Siam Park routinely receives top marks from TripAdvisor users (Image credit: Goami / Getty Images)

There are three paths you can take at the impeccably themed Siam Park: relaxation, family or adrenaline. Relaxation means enjoying the white sand beach and bubbly in the VIP Champagne Club; those who choose to stick with their family can play on the Lost City water playground and Sawasdee slides designed for kids. And adrenaline seekers can get a rush through freefall water slides like The Tower of Power, the high-speed water coasters Singha and Saifa and an Indiana Jones-esque escapade down Mekong Rapids. Not for the faint of heart.

Universal's Volcano Bay, Florida

Volcano Bay is a highlight of Universal Resort Orlando (Image credit: Gerardo Mora / Getty Images)

Volcano Bay at the Universal Orlando Resort provides both "thrills and chills" with its variety of tube and body slides, raft rides and rivers. The centerpiece is the iconic 200-foot Krakatau volcano, the starting point for a wild aqua coaster of the same name — but the most beloved aspect of the park might be the ever-convenient TapuTapu wristband. This is your water-proof key for the day, and to join virtual ride lines, you just have to tap it at the attraction entrance. It also allows you to make cashless purchases and open rental lockers to store your stuff.