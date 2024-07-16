Make a splash at these 8 refreshing water parks

Cool off while having a blast

Four young people take a ride on a colorful raft down a water slide
These parks have options for daredevils and young children alike
(Image credit: FamVeld / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published
inthe week recommends

Visiting a water park is a summer rite of passage, but not all are created equal. These eight aquatic playgrounds stand out from the crowd with inventive rides and slides, a wide variety of attractions and immersive theming. Don't forget the sunscreen.

Beach Park, Brazil

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Brazil Canary Islands South Korea Nevada Iowa Indiana Florida Wisconsin
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸