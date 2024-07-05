A guide to Fort Myers

This city is often considered the gateway to sunny southwest Florida and boasts plenty to see and do

Pier at Fort Myers beach at sunset
(Image credit: Vito Palmisano / Getty Images)
By
published

You could say nature is healing in Fort Myers, two years after being so cruel to it. Hurricane Ian stripped the life and soul from much of southwest Florida overnight, and suddenly made this calm coastal city a place of panic and evacuation. 

Even today, many of its iconic palm trees still recline backwards as if frozen in a permanent state of shock. If that's an unnerving reminder of the recent past, it's redeemed by the inspiring people of Lee County, who continue to play a pivotal role in returning Fort Myers to its former glories. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Travel Travel Destinations Florida United States
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Dominic Kocur
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸