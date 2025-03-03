The end of leasehold flats

Government reforms will give homeowners greater control under a move to the commonhold system

Woman looking at property to buy in estate agents window
Aspiring property owners will get greater power under the new rules
(Image credit: Mike Kemp / Getty Images)
By
published

Government plans to ban leasehold flats mark the "beginning of the end" of England and Wales' "feudal" leasehold system, according to Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook.

Published today by the Ministry of Housing, the Commonhold White Paper details a series of proposals aimed at giving homeowners more control over their property, including a ban on developers selling new flats under the leasehold system. Instead, new developments will operate under the commonhold system. Reforms introduced last year have already prohibited the sale of new houses under leasehold.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸