Gen Z and astrology: written in the stars

Younger generations feel validated and reassured by star signs

Photo composite illustration of Zodiac symbols
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Astrology has often been seen as the preserve of more mature people but younger generations are believed to be flocking to it in huge numbers.

A recent US survey found that 80% of Gen Z and younger millennials "believe in astrology". In addition, the "astrology" hashtag on TikTok includes 4.5 million videos, spending on fortune-telling apps is soaring and the UK's Astrological Association has launched an online magazine targeted at younger generations.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸