Gen Z doesn't want cars

Olivia Rodrigo may have been excited to get her driver's license, but many young people are less enthused by car culture

Photo collage of a Gen Z woman walking away from a car, parking signs and a parking ticket, holding a skateboard.
They think cars are dangerous, expensive and bad for the planet
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published
inunder the radar

Driving has been an essential part of American culture since cars were invented. It makes sense: Our country is 3,000 miles wide, and a car is needed to traverse it. Longing for freedom, teens squirreled away their pennies to afford their first vehicle; spirit-questing twenty-somethings road-tripped across the country; retired couples saw the sights in weathered RVs. Olivia Rodrigo launched her music career with 2021's "Driver's License," a record-breaking single about the quintessential experience of driving past your crush's house.  

But young Americans may be falling out of love with cars. "Polls, studies and surveys show younger generations are less likely to drive, less likely to have a driver's license, have less access to vehicles, and when they do get behind the wheel, are driving fewer miles," said Business Insider last year. The percentage of U.S. teen drivers has consistently dropped since the 1990s. In our car-dependent country, with just a handful of cities boasting reliable public transportation, this driving rejection may come as a surprise. But should it?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Cars Electric Cars Gen Z Tech
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸