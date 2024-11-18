Mars may have been habitable more recently than thought

A lot can happen in 200 million years

Photo collage of farmers standing on the surface of Mars, floating in space
Mars' life-sustaining magnetic field possibly existed for longer than expected
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Mars may have hosted life billions of years ago, a possibility that has long intrigued scientists. Now, new evidence suggests the planet was habitable for even longer than previously thought, due to the presence of a global magnetic field. These findings change what was once believed about the history of Mars and could help uncover more about the planet and our solar system at large.

Disappearing dynamo

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸