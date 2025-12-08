Netflix and Warner Bros: Hollywood ending for streaming giant?
The deal, symptomatic of Silicon Valley’s ‘grasp’ on entertainment, could entirely ‘reshape’ the industry
Netflix’s $72 billion deal to take control of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) could put the streaming giant one step closer to its own Hollywood ending – that of a Best Picture Oscar win – but at what cost to the quality and variety of tinseltown’s output?
As part of the takeover Netflix will acquire the studio’s catalogue and HBO, along with other properties like CNN and the Discovery+ streaming service, which will become part of Discovery Global, a separate company. WBD retains one of the most popular and successful TV and film libraries in the world, including the “Harry Potter” franchise, the DC Universe (including Batman films) and “Game of Thrones”.
WBD has “hailed the deal as a new chapter for the over 100-year-old studio”, said The Telegraph, but “in reality it signals the company’s failure to adapt to the digital age”. The streamer’s “shock victory” represents a “major reshaping of the US media landscape”, where traditional studios are being picked off by the “tech bros”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Silicon Valley’s grasp’
With the fall of WBD, which has been through multiple deals and mergers, only Disney and Universal of the major studios have eluded “Silicon Valley’s grasp”.
The appeal of WBD to Netflix is clear, said The New York Times. HBO, in particular, represents something that Netflix craves: “prestige”. The company has been “piling up Emmys” with global smashes such as “Succession”, “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria”. Even with a “significantly smaller budget and far fewer programmes”, the consistent quality of HBO’s television shows is something that Netflix has “struggled to match”.
Netflix was not the “obvious frontrunner” in the bidding war for WBD, but, if approved, the deal would represent the “zenith” of its “evolution into a Hollywood kingmaker”, said the Financial Times. Just a few weeks ago, WBD chief executive David Zaslav looked set to be “dethroned” by David Ellison, who began making bids in September, with the “ink barely dried” on his Skydance Media’s $8 billion takeover of Paramount.
For a long time, the deal was “Ellison’s to lose”. His “voracious appetite” was bolstered by investment from Apollo and Saudi Arabia, and supported by his billionaire father, Larry Ellison, and even US President Donald Trump.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
But Netflix’s “fully-formed offer”, which was “fully executable” immediately, appeared to seal the deal, sweetened by the possibility of Zaslav staying on – a “luxury he would not have been afforded under the Paramount deal”.
Likely to ‘bring about another culture clash’
Ultimately, “tech has swallowed up American entertainment for good”, said Slate. MGM has been acquired by Amazon, Disney is a “giant bundle of streamers”, not to mention YouTube wielding “enough clout to shake down older TV giants”.
This could signal a major decline in quality, as the potential monopoly expands. “Prestige titles” could give way to “generic background viewing”, as high-level creativity reduces to “slop factories”. Now that it has taken over WBD, Netflix will “denigrate” its quality, while “swallowing up another formidable competitor. Congrats to us all.”
This deal will “reshape the business, end the streaming wars” and “likely bring another culture clash”, said Deadline. Ever since its inception, Netflix has “disrupted” the film industry by “changing viewing habits” and it was the “first to embrace a global footprint while betting on local language content”. Once “revolutionary”, this has now become the “basic rule” for streaming success.
For a company that was shipping tens of millions of DVDs by mail just 15 years ago, this acquisition could not only financially benefit Netflix, but skyrocket its reputation for award-winning output. Teaming up with HBO, “two longtime main rivals”, hands it a “practically guaranteed landslide victory” at the Emmys. “Additionally, the transaction may bring Netflix closer to its first Best Picture Oscar win.”
On the flip side, this could be the end of cinema altogether, said Slate. Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, is “definitely, and infamously, bearish” on the viability of the traditional film-attending experience. Instead he prefers shorter, more “exclusive” film openings “that go just long enough to qualify their titles for the Oscars”.
Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.
-
Did Trump just end the US-Europe alliance?
Today's Big Question New US national security policy drops ‘grenade’ on Europe and should serve as ‘the mother of all wake-up calls’
-
How the War Department became the Department of Defense – and back again
In Depth In 1947 President Harry Truman restructured the US military establishment, breaking with naming tradition
-
Codeword: December 8, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
-
Supersized: The no-limit AI data center build-out
Feature Tech firms are investing billions to build massive AI data centers across the U.S.
-
Silicon Valley's military ambitions
Feature Tech companies are replacing military contractors with AI, drones and battlefield systems
-
Not invincible: Tech burned by tariff war
Feature Tariffs on Asian countries are shaking up Silicon Valley, driving up prices and deepening global tensions
-
What Trump's 'tech bros' want
The Explainer Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos had 'prime seats' at the president's inauguration. What are they looking to gain from Trump 2.0?
-
David Sacks: the conservative investor who will be Trump's crypto and AI czar
In the Spotlight Trump appoints another wealthy ally to oversee two growing — and controversial — industries
-
Network states: the tech broligarchy who want to create new countries
Under The Radar Communities would form online around a shared set of 'values' and acquire physical territory, becoming nations with their own laws
-
OpenAI eyes path to 'for-profit' status as more executives flee
In the Spotlight The tension between creating technology for humanity's sake and collecting a profit is coming to a head for the creator of ChatGPT
-
Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience
In the Spotlight A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game