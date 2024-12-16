David Sacks: the conservative investor who will be Trump's crypto and AI czar

Trump appoints another wealthy ally to oversee two growing — and controversial — industries

David Sacks at the podium at the Republican National Convention in 2024, with his right hand raised
Sacks is set to have a powerful position in Trump's administration
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

A venture capital firm co-founder, David Sacks, has been appointed "Crypto and AI Czar," a newly created position, by President-elect Donald Trump. An entrepreneur and former chief operating officer of Silicon Valley giant PayPal, Sacks has become a prominent conservative voice in recent years and one who backed Trump's 2024 presidential bid. Sacks' appointment to this brand-new and undefined position suggests the crypto and AI industries now have a major ally in the White House.

A charter member of the 'PayPal Mafia'

David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

