Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience

A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game

Illustration of a tree shaped like a human brain, with fruit in the shape of the Apple logo hanging from a branch
ChatGPT, the AI chatbot created by OpenAI, will be integrated into iPhones, making Apple's core product 'more attractive'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

It's the "hottest and most widely telegraphed partnership in Silicon Valley", said the Financial Times, after Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday announced a venture with artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI.

The tie-up, announced at Apple's annual developer conference, will see AI integrated into iPhones by embedding a suite of models into the operating system, under the "catch-all term" of Apple Intelligence, said the newspaper

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Apple Us News World News Technology Artificial Intelligence Iphone Silicon Valley Tim Cook
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸