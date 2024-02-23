Nvidia sees historic stock rise on AI chips success

What happened?

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia achieved the biggest one-day increase in value of any company in history, as investors clamored to buy into the growing artificial intelligence industry. Thursday's rally made Nvidia worth nearly $2 trillion, behind only Apple and Microsoft.

Who said what?

The world is at an AI "tipping point," said Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang as he delivered another heady sales forecast. Demand for the microchips that power AI is now "surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations."

Nvidia's "journey to become one of the three most-valuable U.S. companies might have started at a Denny's in 1993," but it was turbocharged by its recent dominance of the AI chip market, The Wall Street Journal said. Nvidia's GPU chips, worth tens of thousands of dollars each, "are so valuable" they're delivered "by armored car" to some clients.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

The rapid surge in technology stock values has "prompted fears of a bubble fueled by AI mania," Britain's Telegraph said. "What bubble?" countered Bloomberg. Nvidia's profits "are rising even more than its shares."