The rise of AI chipmaker Nvidia

While tech companies have faced a reckoning in recent months, there is at least one corporation that is dominating its market, though many people may have never heard of it: microchip maker Nvidia.

What is Nvidia?

The Santa Clara, California, company "engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software," Forbes explained. Nvidia was founded by three software engineers in 1993 and got its start making graphics processing units (GPUs) for early video game consoles. By the early 2000s, it had won a contract from Microsoft to manufacture chips for its Xbox gaming system, The Washington Post reported.

Then, Nvidia "discovered GPUs can also be used in deep learning AI," Forbes reported. This is a form of artificial intelligence learning that attempts "to simulate the behavior of the human brain — albeit far from matching its ability — allowing it to 'learn' from large amounts of data," according to IBM. It can be used to help improve automation and workplace computers. Nvidia's processors are "exceedingly good at the complex calculations that undergird modern AI systems," The Wall Street Journal reported.

Nvidia first launched into the AI space in 2012. It has continued to expand into a variety of AI and tech spaces, and now owns 95% of the graphics processing market, CNBC estimated. Nathan Beniach, a tech investor who publishes a Substack on the AI industry, called Nvidia's flagship A100 microchip the "workhorse" for the AI-backed community.

The company has seen a meteoric rise in 2023, with a year-to-date stock increase of 160%, from a Jan. 3 price-per-share of $143.15 to a May 28 price of $389.46, Reuters reported. This translated to an added market value of $586 billion, cementing Nvidia as the nation's fifth most valuable company. It is nearing a valuation of $1 trillion. Only five other brands — Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Saudi Aramco — have ever achieved this accolade.

What's behind Nvidia's rise?

While Nvidia has been growing its profile for years, its recent stratospheric climb can be attributed largely to the AI boom. As more companies are producing AI technologies, there has become a greater need for the type of AI-based microchips that Nvidia excels at producing, in addition to its GPUs that are still used in the video game market.