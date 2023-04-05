Do we need to pause the 'out-of-control' AI arms race, for humanity's sake?

Artificially intelligent chatbots and image generators broke through into the popular imagination with the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT-3.5. The recently released GPT-4 is even better at mimicking humanity and answering its questions. But while many people see this new generation of AI as a fun way to generate poetry or images of Pope Francis in a fashionable papal puffer jacket, Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently called it the first shot in a new revolution "as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone," that will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other." Skip advert A group of AI luminaries, computer scientists, and tech industry notables warned in an April 29 open letter that maybe we're moving too fast with artificial intelligence, with too few guardrails. The thousand or so motley signatories of the letter, organized by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, include OpenAI cofounder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, AI researchers Stuart Russell and Gary Marcus, and Rachel Bronson, president of the Doomsday Clock-setting Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. "Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control," the letter cautions. AI systems with "human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity," and if AI labs won't agree to "immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4," then "governments should step in and institute a moratorium."

AI leaders warning that they may be creating an existential Frankenstein's monster is jarring, as is the fact that they want governments to stop them. Is the largely unregulated AI juggernaut really putting humanity at risk? What are the commentators saying? "I think it's very reasonable for people to be worrying about these issues now, even though it's not going to happen in the next year or two," Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "godfather of artificial intelligence," told CBS News. The advances in AI are comparable to "the Industrial Revolution, or electricity ... or maybe the wheel." But when asked how likely it is AI will wipe out humanity, he said, "It's not inconceivable, that's all I'll say." Skip advert "It's not often that Hinton, Musk, and I are even in partial agreement," Gary Marcus writes at his Road to AI We Can Trust substack. "Is AI going to kill us all? I don't know, and you don't either." But "my scenarios for doom are perhaps not the same as Hinton's or Musk's," which focus on the dangers of sentient artificial "superintelligence" in which "computers rapidly and radically self-improve themselves," he said. The bigger near-term concern is the "mediocre AI" we already have, widely accessible and just smart enough to cause mass death and chaos in the hands of "criminals, including terrorists" — after all, "a single idiot with the nuclear codes could destroy the world." Just to be "alarmist for a second," what if these profound AI-generated changes are "like when they were building the atomic bomb or biological weapons or something else super dangerous," with no "kind of regulatory framework" to steer or limit it, Emily Bazelon said on Slate's Political Gabfest. "There's a survey going on of people who work in labs developing AI, and the median answer they gave for how likely it is that this could drive humans, I don't know, out of life entirely was 10 percent. That's not zero. And I don't see the world preparing for it." "A pause is a good idea, but the letter is vague and doesn't take the regulatory problems seriously," James Grimmelmann, a Cornell University professor of digital and information law, tells The Associated Press. "It is also deeply hypocritical for Elon Musk to sign on given how hard Tesla has fought against accountability for the defective AI in its self-driving cars." What's next for AI and humanity? The AI letter signatories, including Musk, say they want a moratorium until industry and government can develop "robust AI governance systems" with "new and capable regulatory authorities dedicated to AI," at a minimum. Skip advert "A number of governments are already working to regulate high-risk AI tools," AP reports. The approach outlined by the United Kingdom on Wednesday said it "will avoid heavy-handed legislation which could stifle innovation," focusing instead on "practical guidance" and broad principles. The European Union is working to pass more detailed rules, with a liability cudgel, but the EU's 2021 proposal "still has not been adopted into law," The Washington Post notes. "Some U.S. lawmakers have called for new regulations on AI and its development, but no substantive proposals have advanced through the legislature."