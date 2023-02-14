What Big Tech CEOs are saying about their companies' layoffs

Layoffs are sweeping the tech industry. The culling began in late 2022, and has continued into 2023. Each new round of layoffs comes with a remorseful statement from a company executive, justifying what Bloomberg's Tim Culpan calls "the coldhearted approach to workforce cuts." Most companies are blaming the economy for their business woes, but the problems really stem from "boneheaded decisions made by CEOs," writes Ed Zitron at Insider. Some bosses are owning up to their mistakes outright. Others are pointing to economic pressures, trying to "save their reputation while sidestepping the blame," Zitron says. Here's a look at some of the most recent layoffs, and the boss' reasoning, in their own words: Paypal Online payments company Paypal recently announced it would be laying off 2,000 employees, or about 7 percent of the its workforce. In a press release, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the slumping economy was mostly to blame for the job cuts, while simultaneously praising the company's ongoing restructuring efforts. Skip advert "We made significant progress in strengthening and reshaping our company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet our customer's needs," Schulman said. "While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do." Dell Dell announced it would be laying off 6,650 workers, or around 5 percent of its workforce. The company has seen a drop in demand for its main products — PCs and laptops — and this was cited as the main reason for the job cuts. "Market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future," COO Jeff Clarke said in a memo to employees. Indeed, The Verge noted that there had been a 37 percent decline in Dell's computer shipments during the holidays.

Clarke also said that the cost-cutting measures Dell implemented, such as limiting travel and reducing outside services spending, simply had not been impactful. "The steps we've taken to stay ahead of downturn impacts — which enabled several strong quarters in a row — are no longer enough," he said. Microsoft Once the pillar of the tech industry, Microsoft still remains among the largest players in the space. But it isn't immune to the troubles plaguing Big Tech. The company announced it would be laying off 10,000 workers, which is a big number but amounts to less than 5 percent of its total workforce. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo the cuts were a cost-saving measure amidst an economic downturn and ongoing efforts to turn towards more AI-based advancements. Skip advert "This is the context in which we as a company must strive to deliver results on an ongoing basis, while investing in our long-term opportunity," Nadella said. "It's important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted." He added that the company would also continue to invest in other strategic areas beyond hiring. Salesforce Some company executives acknowledged the mistakes that made job cuts a necessity. Salesforce, a company that makes cloud-based software for businesses, recently announced it would eliminate 8,000 jobs, or about 10 percent of the company's workforce, citing concerns about the "environment" of the tech space and a dip in the economy. In a letter to employees announcing the layoffs, Salesforce CEO and co-founder Mark Benioff said the company had hired too many people, and blamed himself. "I've been thinking a lot about how we came to this moment. As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we're now facing, and I take responsibility for that," Benioff wrote. "For those who will be leaving Salesforce, our priority is to fully support them, including by offering a generous package." Salesforce indeed ramped up hiring in a major way last year. The New York Times reported the company employed 80,000 people at the end of October 2022, compared to just 48,000 three years earlier. Google Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced it would layoff 6 percent of its workforce, or about 12,000 employees. The layoffs reportedly came rather quickly, with some employees saying they were notified out of the blue about being let go. In a memo to employees obtained by CNBC, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai suggested the layoffs were necessary because the company over-hired. Skip advert "Over the past two years, we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Pichai wrote. "We've undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review."