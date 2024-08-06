Google loses antitrust suit, declared 'monopolist'

A federal court has ruled that Google illegally dominated the internet search industry

Google abused its market power to remain the world’s default search provider
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Monday that Google illegally operated a monopoly over the internet search industry. The massive antitrust decision followed a 10-week trial in which the Justice Department said Google was using its market dominance to unfairly quash competition at the expense of consumers, advertisers and rival search engines.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

