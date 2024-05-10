Perplexity AI: has Google finally met its match?

Generative AI start-up provides fast, Wikipedia-like responses to search queries

Google logo
Perplexity, recently valued at $1 billion, has openly thrown down the gauntlet to Google
(Image credit: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock)
By
published

Google dominates the search engine sphere to such an extent it's hard to imagine it ever being usurped. But the battle that AI search engines are taking to the web giant is a "tantalising face-off", a bit like "Martin Luther taking on the Catholic church", said one commentator.

Starting a new search business has "always been a nearly impossible hill to climb", said Digiday, because you are "invariably up against" the "Mt. Everest" of Google. But is Perplexity AI about to reach that peak? 

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

