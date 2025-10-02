Supreme Court rules for Fed’s Cook in Trump feud

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can remain in her role following Trump’s attempts to oust her

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
This 'showdown over the independence of the central bank' could have 'major ramifications for businesses and consumers'
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can remain in her role while the justices consider the legality of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to oust her from the central bank’s board.

Who said what

The court’s brief, unsigned decision to hear the case “sets up a showdown over the independence of the central bank” that could have “major ramifications for businesses and consumers,” The Washington Post said. Five of the conservative court’s nine members would have needed to approve Cook’s dismissal, so the ruling “signals hesitation from at least some of the justices” over Trump’s “aggressive campaign” to seize “tighter control over the Fed.”

The ruling was a “rare instance of Trump not quickly getting everything he wants from the justices in an emergency appeal,” The Associated Press said. It was “welcomed by former officials, economists and investors,” who are “very concerned” about Trump’s assault on the Fed’s “longstanding independence,” The New York Times said. Countries where central banks have “acted at the behest of a president” have typically ended up with “soaring inflation, lower growth and financial volatility.”

What next?

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in January, leaving Cook able to participate in the Fed’s next two rate-setting meetings.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

