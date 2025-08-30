Lisa Cook and Trump's battle for control the US Fed

The president's attempts to fire one of the Federal Reserve's seven governor is represents 'a stunning escalation' of his attacks on the US central bank

Cook is gearing up to fight the allegation she made false statements on her mortgage documents
A "chaotic, incoherent trade war" was pretty much priced in when Donald Trump returned to the White House, said Robin Wigglesworth on FT Alphaville. What was unknown was whether he'd risk "financial-economic calamity" by launching an assault on the independence of the US Federal Reserve. Well, now we've got our answer. "In a stunning escalation" of his attacks on the central bank, the US president has fired one of its seven board governors, Lisa Cook – claiming there is "sufficient reason" to believe she made false statements on her mortgage documents.

Cook denies the allegation and is lawyering up, said Stephen L. Carter on Bloomberg. The Supreme Court is likely to uphold her case, having earlier ruled it would shield the Fed from at-will removals by Trump. Nonetheless, she'll face hefty legal bills.

