Sing songs with Sandler, gawk at Gaffigan: These are the comedians to catch on tour this fall

Upset about the state of the world? Sit back, dissociate and maybe even laugh a little at one of these fall comedy shows. Whether you’re losing yourself in the weirdo world of curly-haired comic Chris Fleming or grooving to one of Adam Sandler’s signature silly songs, you deserve to take a load off.

Alok

Alok is many things: a poet, an actor, a trans rights activist and — obviously — a comedian. Their “ability to seamlessly intermix humor with advocacy makes their performances not just entertaining but deeply thought-provoking,” said Mary Baillie at Broadway World . On their current tour, the gender non-conforming Alok “finds themselves tangled in all kinds of hairy situations,” according to the official tour description, including “being mistaken for a mega-famous Brazilian DJ, botching TikTok makeup tutorials and, perhaps most terrifying of all, signing up for an appointment at the European Wax Center.” (“ Hairy Situation ,” now through November)

Emily Catalano

“Have you ever listened to an introvert talk? Now’s your chance,” reads Emily Catalano’s tour announcement . In 2019, the beanie-clad comic known for her unassuming, deadpan delivery made her talk show debut on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” She has also opened for comedians like Tig Notaro and Sarah Silverman. Catch a show before Catalano “retreats into the woods again,” as she also threatens to do in her tour promo. (“ Quiet Is the New Loud ,” now through April)

Chris Fleming

When it comes to the performance style of lanky goofball Chris Fleming, his non-threatening appearance is as integral to his comedy as the jokes themselves. “Fleming’s look and presence are a bit like if Gumby wore a British barrister’s wig and loved to maintain awkward eye contact,” said Kathryn VanArendonk at Vulture . “That’s what’s most fun about watching him: the sudden, total sense that you’ve walked through a portal into whatever weird world produces people like this.” (“ Chris Fleming Live ,” now through November)

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan’s hangdog shtick is the gift that keeps on giving. He’s been touring since the winter and released his 11th comedy special, “The Skinny,” on Hulu last year; the title refers to Gaffigan’s weight loss, and the show discusses everything from appetite suppressants to the challenges of parenting teens.

To Gaffigan, “the world is a confounding place,” said Nick A. Zaino III at The Boston Globe in a review of the special. “There are too many big questions. How does a microwave work? How does the stock market work? Why can’t I use the same password twice? Everything feels just a little bit beyond him.” That is, of course, why he’s so relatable. (“ Everything is Wonderful! ,” now through November)

Adam Sandler

There are few comedians who can combine high and low like Adam Sandler. The actor has starred in both prestigious projects for which his talents were duly praised (“Punch-Drunk Love,” “Uncut Gems”) and dozens of B, C and D movies for which he has been quite fairly maligned (“Jack and Jill,” “Hubie Halloween”). But the comic’s talent and charm is undeniable, especially when he sings his silly songs. Lucky for any potential audience members, musical stylings are apparently a big part of this tour. Sandler “often” picks up his guitar “between jokes, turning the performance into something” that feels “part concert, part comedy act,” said Lily McDonald at Syracuse.com. (“ You’re My Best Friend ,” now through November)

Steph Tolev

Canadian comic Steph Tolev is the industry’s reigning “Filth Queen,” said the Los Angeles Times . She combines the appeal of your fun-loving, mullet-bearing cousin (who will no doubt get you into trouble) with the unapologetic bawdiness of Mae West. “Nothing, I say, is like some weird, repulsive thing,” said Tolev to the Times. “It’s something gross we’ve all done. We’ve all had a bad sex story, we’ve all embarrassed ourselves. We all had really bad one-night stands. It’s giving a voice to not even just women, men too who maybe feel like they can’t be their full self.” (“ Keepin’ Em Hard ,” now through December)