Hecklers at comedy gigs: no longer funny?

No joke for Peter Kay as he throws 'disruptive' fans out of his show

Comedian Peter Kay performing on stage in 2012
'Overreacting' or 'doing what was needed'? Opinions are split on Peter Kay's actions
By
published

Watching a comedian deal expertly with a heckler can be one of the "core pleasures of stand-up comedy", said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. But it was no laughing matter for Peter Kay this week when he ejected two people from his Manchester show because, he said, he had "no choice": their "repeated disruptions" made it "impossible to continue".

Kay was accused by some of being "nasty" and "overreacting". But others agreed with his decision, saying the comedian was "doing what needed to be done" to allow others to enjoy the show.

