Hecklers at comedy gigs: no longer funny?
No joke for Peter Kay as he throws 'disruptive' fans out of his show
Watching a comedian deal expertly with a heckler can be one of the "core pleasures of stand-up comedy", said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. But it was no laughing matter for Peter Kay this week when he ejected two people from his Manchester show because, he said, he had "no choice": their "repeated disruptions" made it "impossible to continue".
Kay was accused by some of being "nasty" and "overreacting". But others agreed with his decision, saying the comedian was "doing what needed to be done" to allow others to enjoy the show.
Repeated heckling can push things "too far" and ruin "others' fun", and Kay was "within his rights to eject an audience member". But it's usually done with a "joke or two" and "a tinge of regret", said Brian Logan in The Guardian.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Expect to be chatted with'
Dispatching hecklers used to be seen as a "badge of honour" on the comedy circuit but that fell out of favour for a while, as "the art form gentrified", said Logan. Now, however, "crowd backchat is back in vogue", with many comedians using stage-managed audience banter to amplify their routines on social media.
It's a move that's "widespread for comedians at all levels", with some finding their videos can rack up millions of views on Instagram and TikTok, said Sopan Deb in the New York Times.
Many comedians find "crowd videos" a good way to create social content without giving away their scripted lines, while others, like US comedian Matt Rife, "toiled in obscurity" before uploading clips that attracted huge audiences.
The upshot is that audiences "now expect to be chatted with" or feel freer to interrupt – something that some comedians "aren’t happy about".
'Struggling with boundaries'
After "losing it" at being constantly interrupted by hecklers, UK stand-up James Acaster tried to subvert the "strained dynamic" by creating his "Hecklers Welcome" show in 2023, said Hershal Pandya at Vulture.
The show had a "set of rules" that allowed the audience to do "basically whatever they like" and Acaster was "not allowed to get annoyed at them" in return, said Killian Faith-Kelly in GQ. Did it work? There were "people heckling who would still be jerks", Acaster told GQ, but "I didn't behave badly or act out".
Other comedians actively revel in the hecklers. Jimmy Carr "invites them on his current tour" and dispatches them in a "merciless manner", said The Times' Maxwell. And Jason Manford and Dara Ó Briain are so adept at "swatting them away", it's like a "teacher reasserting control over the class".
But, while bouts of loud heckling can be funny, it shouldn't set the "standard for what to expect at a comedy night", wrote comedian and compere Dani Johns in The Guardian in 2022, after witnessing post-pandemic audiences "struggling with boundaries".
Some people seem to think a comedy show is "more interactive than it is", he said. It's noticeable that a "small percentage of audience members seem to have forgotten how to behave in public".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
'What Americans really need is access to safer products'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Top US prosecutors resign rather than drop Adams case
speed read The interim US attorney for the Southern District and five senior Justice Department officials quit following an order to drop the charges against Mayor Eric Adams
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 14, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - heartfelt gifts, the real cost of AI, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Amandaland: Lucy Punch dazzles in 'glorious' Motherland spin-off
The Week Recommends Joanna Lumley reprises her role as Amanda's 'exquisitely disparaging' mother
By The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Renegade comedian Youngmi Mayer's frank new memoir is a blitzkrieg to the genre
The Week Recommends 'I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying' details a biracial life on the margins, with humor as salving grace
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Alma's Not Normal, season two: 'hilarious' sitcom is 'pretty much perfect'
The Week Recommends The second instalment of Sophie Willan's semi-autobiographical comedy is a 'triumph'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Wolfs: 'comedy thriller' stumbles despite George Clooney and Brad Pitt
Talking Point While the crime caper might 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' its star-studded duo cannot ultimately salvage it
By The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this fall
The Week Recommends Put on a sweater and get ready for some knee-slappers
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Colin from Accounts, season two: an 'absolute joy to watch'
The Week Recommends The second series of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's hit TV comedy is 'every bit as good as the first'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Only Murders in the Building,' series four: 'screamingly funny'
The Week Recommends Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy join star-studded cast in latest instalment of 'compelling' whodunnit
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published