All the comedians to see on tour this spring

Thaw out with Ricky Gervais, David Sedaris and Trevor Wallace

Actor/comedian Ricky Gervais during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 13, 2019
Ricky Gervais on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in 2019
(Image credit: Lloyd Bishop / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US's avatar
By
published

With the first blush of spring on the horizon, it is time to let your sense of humor thaw. You may not enjoy these comedians on tour if you attend with an icy attitude — some of them are rather infamous for their impropriety. So ease into warmer weather with an open mind.

Max Amini

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸