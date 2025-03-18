All the comedians to see on tour this spring

With the first blush of spring on the horizon, it is time to let your sense of humor thaw. You may not enjoy these comedians on tour if you attend with an icy attitude — some of them are rather infamous for their impropriety. So ease into warmer weather with an open mind.

Max Amini

Arizona native Max Amini — named by Jerry Seinfeld as a top comedian to watch — is the son of Iranian parents who immigrated to the U.S. following the 1979 revolution. His knowledge of both Persian and American culture allows him to blend observational humor with multicultural insights. Amini's first full special, "Randomly Selected," was released in February on YouTube. His " 2025 World Tour " is running now through October.

Jimmy Carr

This U.K. comedian is best known for his deadpan delivery of dark and hot-button jokes. He has "managed to upset people on both sides of the political spectrum," said The Telegraph (and Carr says that is a compliment). He hosts the TV series "8 Out of 10 Cats" and “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year," among other shows, and his most recent stand-up special was Netflix's "Natural Born Killer" (2024). The " Laughs Funny " tour kicks off May 21 in the U.S.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Ricky Gervais

One of the most controversial figures in comedy is back on the road. The British actor-director-comedian's last stand-up special, "Armageddon," won a Golden Globe and holds the record for the highest-grossing comedy special of all time.

Gervais' new "Mortality" tour will also be filmed for Netflix. Of the tour's theme, he said, "We're all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. 'Mortality' looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on." The " Mortality " tour kicks off in the U.S. on April 25.

Becky Robinson

This Los Angeles-based comedian became a viral sensation with Entitled Housewife, "an outspoken golfer character she introduced during the pandemic via a pair of self-produced variety specials," said Deadline . Robinson's one-woman show spoofs "mommy wine culture," "country club ladies" and the "tribulations of marriage and kids," said The Local Moms Network . The " Members only. tour " has U.S. dates running now through October.

David Sedaris

While Davis Sedaris is best-known as a humorist revered for his personal essays and short stories, The New York Times bestselling author also likes to take his shtick to the stage. His spring tour promises evenings of "all-new stories, audience Q&A and book signing." Recent iterations of the event have seen Sedaris "read from his previous books, his diaries and his most recent #1 national bestseller, 'Happy-Go-Lucky,'" said LAist . The next " Evening with David Sedaris " is on March 31.

Trevor Wallace

This young comedian is fairly ubiquitous online, staying relevant with topical jokes and shortform videos poking fun at pop culture items of interest. He's basically a human "South Park." Catch him on your feed while doomscrolling or watch him live: Wallace's special "Pterodactyl" is available on Prime and the next date on " The Alpha Beta Male " tour is March 21.