Jason Isaacs shares his favourite books

Actor Jason Isaacs picks his favourite books. He will be reading at the Follow the Stars Carol Concert for Macmillan Cancer Support on 6 December, at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford.

The Human Stain

Philip Roth, 2000

Roth inhabits his protagonist's world so perfectly, navigating his big secret with such humanity that it beggars belief that it is not autobiographical. Read it in awe.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Available on The Week Bookshop

The World According to Garp

John Irving, 1978

I've not revisited this since, aged 15, it reignited a love for reading that skateboarding had sidelined. I didn't look up for three days as I devoured its mix of richly complex characters, gasp-out-loud plotting and heartbreaking misadventures.

Available on The Week Bookshop

There's Nothing Wrong With Her

Kate Weinberg, 2024

My wife has had debilitating long Covid for three years. This delicious book was inspired by the author's similar struggle and gave me an insight into some of the despair she wrestles with daily. It's a witty tale of panic, lust, the search for identity and the helpful companionship of a long-dead Italian nobleman.

Available on The Week Bookshop

Santaland Diaries

David Sedaris, 1999

Although all of his books are hilarious, do listen to him first so that you can hear his unique voice in your head as you read. This contains his account of being a Macy's Christmas elf, excerpts from which I'll be reading at the Macmillan carol service.

Available on The Week Bookshop

The Magician's Nephew

C.S. Lewis, 1955

I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see.

Available on The Week Bookshop

Jerusalem

Simon Sebag Montefiore, 2011

For any strident virtue-signallers who think the issues in the Middle East can be reduced to a slogan or easy labels, a definitive, apolitical, mesmerising account of the most invaded and occupied city on Earth and the carnage that built today's headlines.

Available on The Week Bookshop