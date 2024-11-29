Jason Isaacs shares his favourite books

The actor picks works by Philip Roth, David Sedaris and John Irving

Jason Isaacs.
The actor will be reading at the Follow the Stars Carol Concert for Macmillan Cancer Support
Actor Jason Isaacs picks his favourite books. He will be reading at the Follow the Stars Carol Concert for Macmillan Cancer Support on 6 December, at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford.

The Human Stain

