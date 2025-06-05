The Rehearsal series two: Nathan Fielder's docu-comedy is 'laugh-out-loud funny'

Television's 'great illusionist' has turned his attention to commercial airline safety

Nathan Fielder standing in front of an airplane in season two of The Rehearsal
Nothing is straightforward with the deadpan comedian
(Image credit: Sky Comedy / Now)
By
published

The first season of Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder's "The Rehearsal" was "an entrancing experiment", said Esther Zuckerman in The New York Times. Released in 2022, the satirical docu-comedy had a simple but "absurd" premise: what if you could rehearse for events in your everyday life, from having a conversation with a friend to raising a child?

For the second series, he has turned his attention to commercial airline safety: having researched the subject extensively, he has concluded that most air disasters occur owing to failures of communication between subservient seconds-in-command and their captains. His solution is to get pilots to "open up, through his rehearsal methods involving professional actors". But, as ever with Fielder, nothing is straightforward.

