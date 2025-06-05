The Rehearsal series two: Nathan Fielder's docu-comedy is 'laugh-out-loud funny'
Television's 'great illusionist' has turned his attention to commercial airline safety
The first season of Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder's "The Rehearsal" was "an entrancing experiment", said Esther Zuckerman in The New York Times. Released in 2022, the satirical docu-comedy had a simple but "absurd" premise: what if you could rehearse for events in your everyday life, from having a conversation with a friend to raising a child?
For the second series, he has turned his attention to commercial airline safety: having researched the subject extensively, he has concluded that most air disasters occur owing to failures of communication between subservient seconds-in-command and their captains. His solution is to get pilots to "open up, through his rehearsal methods involving professional actors". But, as ever with Fielder, nothing is straightforward.
This time, Fielder is "deadly serious", said Dan Einav in the Financial Times. His findings "are no laughing matter" and his motives seem sincere; but the aviation industry isn't much interested in the advice of a deadpan comedian. So, over six episodes, he goes to bizarre lengths to prove his point, building a full-scale replica of an airport terminal, setting up "a pilot-judged singing contest", and re-enacting the entire life of aviation hero Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The series is a dazzling, head-spinning, "laugh-out-loud funny" tour de force by television's "great illusionist", said Chris Bennion in The Daily Telegraph. If it is hard to describe, that is partly because, in Fielder's surreal world, "everything is real and nothing is real".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Ballad of Wallis Island: bittersweet British comedy is a 'delight'
The Week Recommends A reclusive millionaire lures his favourite folk duo to an island for an 'awkward reunion'
-
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'
The Week Recommends The Roadster version of Aston Martin's new Vantage coupé makes even 'the most mundane journey feel special'
-
Bad Friend: Tiffany Watt Smith explores why women abandon friendships
The Week Recommends A 'deeply researched' account of female friendship through history
-
The Ballad of Wallis Island: bittersweet British comedy is a 'delight'
The Week Recommends A reclusive millionaire lures his favourite folk duo to an island for an 'awkward reunion'
-
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'
The Week Recommends The Roadster version of Aston Martin's new Vantage coupé makes even 'the most mundane journey feel special'
-
Bad Friend: Tiffany Watt Smith explores why women abandon friendships
The Week Recommends A 'deeply researched' account of female friendship through history
-
Film reviews: The Phoenician Scheme, Bring Her Back, and Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
Feature A despised mogul seeks a fresh triumph, orphaned siblings land with a nightmare foster mother, and a Jane fan finds herself in a love triangle
-
Music reviews: Tune-Yards and PinkPantheress
Feature "Better Dreaming" and "Fancy That"
-
Art review: Jeffrey Gibson: The Space in Which to Place Me
Feature The Broad, Los Angeles, through Sept. 28
-
Bryan Burrough's 6 favorite books about Old West gunfighters
Feature The Texas-raised author recommends works by T.J. Stiles, John Boessenecker, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent and Start Making a Difference' and 'Is a River Alive?'
Feature A rallying cry for 'moral ambition' and the interwoven relationship between humans and rivers