Amandaland: Lucy Punch dazzles in 'glorious' Motherland spin-off

Joanna Lumley reprises her role as Amanda's 'exquisitely disparaging' mother

Samuel Anderson, Philippa Dunne and Lucy Punch in Amandland.
Lucy Punch (pictured right) 'rises to the challenge beautifully' in starring role
(Image credit: BBC / Merman / Natalie Seery)
By
published

"Spin-off series can easily disappoint," said Carol Midgley in The Times, "but I just knew that 'Amandaland', offspring of the mighty 'Motherland' (BBC1) would be glorious... and it is." How could it not be, given the original series's funniest scenes all involved Amanda (Lucy Punch), and episodes in which she was rationed were poorer for it? Now, we get her as the "main course, and she rises to the challenge beautifully".

When the series opens, we find the former queen bee broke and newly divorced. Amanda has had to whip her children out of private school and trade Chiswick for south Harlesden – or "SoHa", as she calls it – while she tries to make it as an influencer. We do miss the "Motherland" old guard, including Anna Maxwell Martin's Julia, but Philippa Dunne reprises her role as Anne; Joanna Lumley returns as Amanda's "exquisitely disparaging" mother; and there are great new characters, including a chef played by Siobhán McSweeney (of "Derry Girls" fame).

