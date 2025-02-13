Amandaland: Lucy Punch dazzles in 'glorious' Motherland spin-off
Joanna Lumley reprises her role as Amanda's 'exquisitely disparaging' mother
"Spin-off series can easily disappoint," said Carol Midgley in The Times, "but I just knew that 'Amandaland', offspring of the mighty 'Motherland' (BBC1) would be glorious... and it is." How could it not be, given the original series's funniest scenes all involved Amanda (Lucy Punch), and episodes in which she was rationed were poorer for it? Now, we get her as the "main course, and she rises to the challenge beautifully".
When the series opens, we find the former queen bee broke and newly divorced. Amanda has had to whip her children out of private school and trade Chiswick for south Harlesden – or "SoHa", as she calls it – while she tries to make it as an influencer. We do miss the "Motherland" old guard, including Anna Maxwell Martin's Julia, but Philippa Dunne reprises her role as Anne; Joanna Lumley returns as Amanda's "exquisitely disparaging" mother; and there are great new characters, including a chef played by Siobhán McSweeney (of "Derry Girls" fame).
The show isn't just very funny, said Chitra Ramaswamy in The Guardian, it is also "unexpectedly" moving. This is largely thanks to Punch's excellent tragi-comic delivery of lines such as: "I'm actually reclaiming the word 'simpleton'."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Motherland" was axed after its bleak 2022 Christmas special "pulled in merely average viewing figures", said Charlotte O'Sullivan in The Independent. Lessons, it seems, have been learnt: this has a "cosier, more romcom-ish vibe", and it is hard to resist.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Paris AI Summit: has Europe already been left behind?
The Explainer EU shift from AI regulation to investment may still leave it trailing in US and China's wake
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Codeword: February 13, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: February 13, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
6 refreshing homes in Miami
Feature Featuring a home previously owned by concert pianist Ruth Greenfield in Spring Garden and a wraparound balcony in Coconut Grove
By The Week Staff Published
-
Pagan Kennedy's 6 favorite books that inspire resistance
Feature The author recommends works by Patrick Radden Keefe, Margaret Atwood, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Bucatini alla zozzona recipe
The Week Recommends Classic Roman dish is 'slurpy, fun and absolutely heavenly'
By The Week UK Published
-
James Birch shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The curator and art dealer picks works by Mikhail Lermontov, Negley Farson and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Iconic: a 'compact but brilliant' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Charismatic' show explores how artists are inspired by photography
By The Week UK Published
-
Companion: Sophie Thatcher brings 'wonderful delicacy' to robotic girlfriend
The Week Recommends Slick sci-fi thriller is 'clever, funny and exquisitely cast'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Secret Painter: Joe Tucker's 'witty and touching' memoir explores lifelong hidden talent
The Week Recommends A 'fitting tribute' to a man who explored working-class communities in his art
By The Week UK Published
-
Brian and Maggie: Harriet Walter 'captures the essence' of Margaret Thatcher
The Week Recommends James Graham's two-part Channel 4 drama is an 'absorbing study of politics, class and conflicted loyalties'
By The Week UK Published