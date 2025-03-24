The best comedy tours to catch in 2025

Amid the "drudgery" of everyday life, it's always wise to book in some fun, said Radio Times. And for "tears-inducing belly laughs", you can't do much better than a comedy show. Here are some of the UK's funniest comedians to catch on tour in 2025.

Greg Davies: Full Fat Legend

Davies' triumph as the "commanding and capricious host of 'Taskmaster'" has made him so popular that he's now filling arenas around the country, said The Times. "Will his enjoyment of life's absurdities remain as captivating on a larger scale? We can but hope."

26 March–25 March 2026, gregdavies.co.uk

Rob Beckett: Giraffe

Beckett is back with his "cheeky brand of observational comedy", said Radio Times. "Giraffe" will be his last stand-up tour before quitting to spend more time with his family so it's worth snapping up tickets while you can. Beckett will be stopping at 56 venues across the UK and Ireland, including Aberdeen, Liverpool and Sheffield.

26 March–18 April 2026, robbeckettcomedy.com

John Bishop: 25 Years of Stand Up

Bishop brings a "signature warmth and razor-sharp wit" to all his shows, said Edinburgh Evening News. This autumn, the legendary comedian will be embarking on his tenth stand-up tour, this time celebrating his dazzling 25-year career, with stops including London, Manchester and Glasgow.

2 October–8 November, johnbishoponline.com

Sara Pascoe: I Am a Strange Gloop

"Entertaining as she is on panel shows", Pascoe really shines in stand-up with her "frothy mix of the intellectual and the confessional", said The Times. Her biggest tour to date includes a stop at London Palladium in March 2026. "Hurry!"

27 March–29 March 2026, sarapascoe.co.uk

Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe

Ryan's ongoing UK tour will continue into the summer with stops in Woking, Stockton-on-Tees, Milton Keynes and Sunderland. Expect "fearless takes" on everything from motherhood to fame from one of comedy's "sharpest voices", said Edinburgh Evening News.

3 April–26 June, atgtickets.com

Harry Hill: New Bits & Greatest Hits

"Welcome back, Mr Harry", said The Times. Hill is heading out on the road for his first UK tour in a decade, with stops everywhere from Chelmsford to Crewe. Nothing quite matches up to Hill's "abundantly silly set pieces that he commits to with such devotion" or his ability to set several ideas in motion like "spinning plates" without forgetting any of them.

26 March–21 September, harryhill.co.uk