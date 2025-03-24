The best comedy tours to catch in 2025

From Greg Davies to Katherine Ryan, these hilarious stand-ups are not to be missed

Katherine Ryan on stage in Brighton during her Battleaxe tour.
One of comedy's 'sharpest voices': Katherine Ryan is touring this summer
(Image credit: Getty / Sorcha Bridge)
By
published

Amid the "drudgery" of everyday life, it's always wise to book in some fun, said Radio Times. And for "tears-inducing belly laughs", you can't do much better than a comedy show. Here are some of the UK's funniest comedians to catch on tour in 2025.

Greg Davies: Full Fat Legend

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

