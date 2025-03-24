The best comedy tours to catch in 2025
From Greg Davies to Katherine Ryan, these hilarious stand-ups are not to be missed
Amid the "drudgery" of everyday life, it's always wise to book in some fun, said Radio Times. And for "tears-inducing belly laughs", you can't do much better than a comedy show. Here are some of the UK's funniest comedians to catch on tour in 2025.
Greg Davies: Full Fat Legend
Davies' triumph as the "commanding and capricious host of 'Taskmaster'" has made him so popular that he's now filling arenas around the country, said The Times. "Will his enjoyment of life's absurdities remain as captivating on a larger scale? We can but hope."
26 March–25 March 2026, gregdavies.co.uk
Rob Beckett: Giraffe
Beckett is back with his "cheeky brand of observational comedy", said Radio Times. "Giraffe" will be his last stand-up tour before quitting to spend more time with his family so it's worth snapping up tickets while you can. Beckett will be stopping at 56 venues across the UK and Ireland, including Aberdeen, Liverpool and Sheffield.
26 March–18 April 2026, robbeckettcomedy.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
John Bishop: 25 Years of Stand Up
Bishop brings a "signature warmth and razor-sharp wit" to all his shows, said Edinburgh Evening News. This autumn, the legendary comedian will be embarking on his tenth stand-up tour, this time celebrating his dazzling 25-year career, with stops including London, Manchester and Glasgow.
2 October–8 November, johnbishoponline.com
Sara Pascoe: I Am a Strange Gloop
"Entertaining as she is on panel shows", Pascoe really shines in stand-up with her "frothy mix of the intellectual and the confessional", said The Times. Her biggest tour to date includes a stop at London Palladium in March 2026. "Hurry!"
27 March–29 March 2026, sarapascoe.co.uk
Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe
Ryan's ongoing UK tour will continue into the summer with stops in Woking, Stockton-on-Tees, Milton Keynes and Sunderland. Expect "fearless takes" on everything from motherhood to fame from one of comedy's "sharpest voices", said Edinburgh Evening News.
3 April–26 June, atgtickets.com
Harry Hill: New Bits & Greatest Hits
"Welcome back, Mr Harry", said The Times. Hill is heading out on the road for his first UK tour in a decade, with stops everywhere from Chelmsford to Crewe. Nothing quite matches up to Hill's "abundantly silly set pieces that he commits to with such devotion" or his ability to set several ideas in motion like "spinning plates" without forgetting any of them.
26 March–21 September, harryhill.co.uk
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Today's political cartoons - March 24, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - American education, Canadian election, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The student loans fraud scandal
The Explainer Huge amounts of money may have been fraudulently claimed from the Student Loans Company
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Is this the end of democracy in Turkey?
Today's Big Question President Erdoğan's jailing of political rival a 'decisive moment' that moves country toward full-fledged autocracy
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this spring
The Week Recommends Thaw out with Ricky Gervais, David Sedaris and Trevor Wallace
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Amandaland: Lucy Punch dazzles in 'glorious' Motherland spin-off
The Week Recommends Joanna Lumley reprises her role as Amanda's 'exquisitely disparaging' mother
By The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Renegade comedian Youngmi Mayer's frank new memoir is a blitzkrieg to the genre
The Week Recommends 'I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying' details a biracial life on the margins, with humor as salving grace
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Alma's Not Normal, season two: 'hilarious' sitcom is 'pretty much perfect'
The Week Recommends The second instalment of Sophie Willan's semi-autobiographical comedy is a 'triumph'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Wolfs: 'comedy thriller' stumbles despite George Clooney and Brad Pitt
Talking Point While the crime caper might 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' its star-studded duo cannot ultimately salvage it
By The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this fall
The Week Recommends Put on a sweater and get ready for some knee-slappers
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Colin from Accounts, season two: an 'absolute joy to watch'
The Week Recommends The second series of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's hit TV comedy is 'every bit as good as the first'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published