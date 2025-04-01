Arts on prescription: why doctors are prescribing museums and comedy

Stressed-out patients in Switzerland are being prescribed a trip to the museum to boost their mental wellbeing

A woman contemplates framed works of art
NHS England has said there is a 'growing body of evidence' that social prescribing can improve people's wellbeing
By
published

If life is getting you down in the Swiss town of Neuchâtel, a "novel" medical option is being offered to local residents: "expose yourself to art and get a doctor's note to do it for free".

In a two-year pilot project, local and regional authorities are bankrolling "museum prescriptions" from doctors who believe their patients could benefit from visits to the establishments, said the Associated Press.

