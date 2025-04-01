Arts on prescription: why doctors are prescribing museums and comedy
Stressed-out patients in Switzerland are being prescribed a trip to the museum to boost their mental wellbeing
If life is getting you down in the Swiss town of Neuchâtel, a "novel" medical option is being offered to local residents: "expose yourself to art and get a doctor's note to do it for free".
In a two-year pilot project, local and regional authorities are bankrolling "museum prescriptions" from doctors who believe their patients could benefit from visits to the establishments, said the Associated Press.
The project is a response to a World Health Organization report which found that arts can boost mental health, reduce the impact of trauma and lower the risk of cognitive decline, frailty and "premature mortality".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It is a relatively cheap programme: so far some 500 prescriptions have been distributed to doctors around town and the budget is just 10,000 Swiss francs (around £8,800). If it proves a success, officials could expand the program to other artistic activities like theatre or dance.
'Comedy on prescription'
This alternative approach to traditional medicine is gaining increasing traction across the globe, with some doctors now prescribing everything from parkruns, to swimming classes and stand-up comedy.
In the UK, GPs have prescribed parkruns to NHS patients after the running organisation teamed up with the Royal College of GPs to connect family doctors with local parkrun events, with nearly 2,000 practices signing up.
Social prescriptions like this go beyond just physical benefits, but "connects people to activities, groups, and services in their community" to "meet the practical, social and emotional needs" that "affect their health and wellbeing", said the NHS.
In February, trials began to see if "comedy on prescription" can help improve people's mental health, reported Sky News, and gardening projects have also been taking referrals from GPs and dementia advisors.
'Find a little beauty' in the world
Dr Marc-Olivier Sauvain, head of surgery at the Neuchatel Hospital Network, said it's "really nice to prescribe museum visits rather than medicines or tests that patients don't enjoy".
"Probably the biggest benefit" of the museums prescriptions will be "giving people a reason to get out of the house" and "do something interesting that introduces a bit of beauty into their gloomy lives", said Vice. It's "not a cure", but "a nice way to get moving" and to "find a little beauty" in an "otherwise dreary world".
NHS England has said there is a "growing body of evidence" that social prescribing can improve people's wellbeing, as well as reduce pressure on NHS services, "with reductions in GP consultations, A&E attendances and hospital bed stays for people who have received social prescribing support".
Yet it is far from a panacea. In 2022, a major review found "no consistent evidence" that social prescribing improves social support or physical function, or reduces the use of primary care services, said Pulse Today. There is also "limited evidence" that patients found social prescribing to improve their personal health or quality of care.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Shompole Wilderness Camp: reconnect with nature at this secluded retreat
The Week Recommends This luxurious family-run camp in southern Kenya has access to more than 350,000 acres of pristine savannah
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Liberation Day: will Keir Starmer surrender to Donald Trump's tariffs?
Today's Big Question After failing to secure exemptions for the UK, PM must decide whether to retaliate or not
By The Week UK Published
-
Cosy cabins for a country escape
The Week Recommends Slow down and take in the nature at these secluded retreats
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Measles outbreak spreads, as does RFK Jr.'s influence
Speed Read The outbreak centered in Texas has grown to at least three states and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promoting unproven treatments
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The strange phenomenon of beard transplants
In The Spotlight Inquiries for the procedure have tripled since 2020, according to one clinician, as prospective patients reportedly seek a more 'masculine' look
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Poor sleep may make you more prone to believing conspiracy theories
Under the radar Catch z's for society
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. offers alternative remedies as measles spreads
Speed Read Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes unsupported claims about containing the spread as vaccine skepticism grows
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Oysters could help combat antibiotic resistance
Under the radar The mollusk shows infection-fighting abilities
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
IVM is a better treatment than IVF for some women
The Explainer A less painful, less costly option for treating infertility emerges
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
What are the long-term effects of alcohol?
It's not just cancer
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Marty Makary: the medical contrarian who will lead the FDA
In the Spotlight What Johns Hopkins surgeon and commentator Marty Makary will bring to the FDA
By David Faris Published