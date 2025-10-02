‘This isn’t just semantics’
‘Why HHS is wrong to bring back the stigmatizing monkeypox name’
Nikki Romanik and Demetre Daskalakis at Time
The monkeypox name “carried stigma and confusion, making people less likely to get vaccinated, tested or seek treatment,” say Nikki Romanik and Demetre Daskalakis. The “modernized name, mpox, offered something rare in a health crisis — clarity and dignity for those over-represented in the outbreak.” HHS has “conveyed its intent to return to the old name, ‘monkeypox,’” but this “name was more than inaccurate, it was one of the foundational barriers to stopping the outbreak.”
‘Insurers use cancer patients as leverage’
Selwyn M. Vickers and Scott M. Stuart and The Wall Street Journal
Despite “record profits, major insurers are using the threat of network termination as a bargaining chip in contract disputes with providers,” say Selwyn M. Vickers and Scott M. Stuart. The “negotiation tactic puts patients in the middle of corporate standoffs during serious, often life-threatening, illnesses.” Insurers “respond not with good-faith engagement but with delay tactics, public attacks and abrupt notices that force thousands of cancer patients to worry that they could soon lose access to their doctor.”
‘“The Smashing Machine” is Dwayne Johnson’s big Oscar play, but it’s no typical biopic’
Dana Stevens at Slate
“‘The Smashing Machine’ deliberately sets out to subvert the expectations of audiences,” says Dana Stevens. It’s a “study of a flawed but admirably dedicated athlete.” The film is a “showcase for its star Dwayne Johnson, whose own history as a pro wrestler is an inextricable part of the screen persona he’s created.” But the film “winds up playing its cards too close to the vest, never really giving the star, or the movie, a chance to strut his stuff.”
‘Why Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza war simply won’t work’
Michael Ratney at Haaretz
Donald Trump’s “20-point plan for the end of the Gaza war includes some positive aspects,” but “none of the comments made by President Trump or Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday should suggest that the plan will actually be implemented,” says Michael Ratney. And they “certainly shouldn’t be seen as a fundamental shift in the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The deal is “decidedly unpalatable to other, critically important partners in this process: regional governments in the Middle East.”
October 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include ICE on the prowl, Democratic Party leverage, and a difference between Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.
Manchester synagogue attack: what do we know?
Today’s Big Question Two dead after car and stabbing attack on holiest day in Jewish year
The Harder They Come: ‘triumphant’ adaptation of cinema classic
The Week Recommends ‘Uniformly excellent’ cast follow an aspiring musician facing the ‘corruption’ of Kingston, Jamaica
Miami Freedom Tower’s MAGA library squeeze
THE EXPLAINER Plans to place Donald Trump’s presidential library next to an iconic symbol of Florida’s Cuban immigrant community has South Florida divided
Judge rules Trump illegally targeted Gaza protesters
Speed Read The Trump administration’s push to arrest and deport international students for supporting Palestine is deemed illegal
Trump: US cities should be military ‘training grounds’
Speed Read In a hastily assembled summit, Trump said he wants the military to fight the ‘enemy within’ the US
US government shuts down amid health care standoff
Speed Read Democrats said they won’t vote for a deal that doesn’t renew Affordable Care Act health care subsidies
‘Criminals aren’t waiting for Congress to act’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
YouTube to pay Trump $22M over Jan. 6 expulsion
Speed Read The president accused the company of censorship following the suspension of accounts post-Capitol riot
‘Used correctly, the drug is safe’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Shutdown: Democrats stand firm, at a cost
Feature With Trump refusing to negotiate, Democrats’ fight over health care could push the government toward a shutdown