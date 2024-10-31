Emilia Pérez review: 'bonkers' musical about a transitioning Mexican cartel boss
The 'unexpected' film is 'genuinely fresh and new'
"Well, this is unexpected," said Wendy Ide in The Observer. Veteran French director Jacques Audiard (Un prophète) takes "arguably the biggest gamble of his career with the eccentric, genre-bending, Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez".
Set in Mexico, it touches on such weighty themes as cartel violence and "the epidemic levels of disappearances in the country, as well as gender reassignment surgery and transitioning" – via the medium of "endearingly shoddy song and dance numbers". Zoe Saldaña stars as Rita, a brilliant lawyer who is offered $2 million by notorious cartel boss "Manitas" Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón) to help him transition. He has realised that "not only was he born into the wrong body, but also the wrong life", and he believes that as a woman named Emilia Pérez, he will be able to leave "cartel culture" behind for ever.
The songs won't leave you "humming on the way home", but the film is a "riotously entertaining one-off", and it feels "genuinely fresh and new". This year's Cannes audiences and juries "fell hard" for Emilia Pérez, "bowled along by the fearlessness and audacity of the world's first transgender Mexican cartel musical", said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times. But I'm afraid I wasn't convinced. The film is "bonkers, but not in a good way – in a way that leaves you scratching your head going, why is this film even a musical?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Some viewers will hate this movie, which also features the pop star Selena Gomez, as it veers "from karaoke to kidnapping", said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. Yet Audiard's achievement is to make such an "overblown mélange into something amazingly confident – it's clever, earnest, ridiculous, knowing, forceful", and deeply eccentric. "It's hard to believe he pulls it off, but he does."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'Epic meltdown'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The World of Tim Burton: a 'creepy, witty and visually ravishing' exhibition
The Week Recommends Sprawling show at the Design Museum features over 600 exhibits from across the directors' five-decade career from early sketches to costumes and props
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: October 31, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
6 exciting homes for athletes
Feature Featuring a rock-climbing wall in New York and a basketball-tennis court in Washington
By The Week Staff Published
-
Peter Ames Carlin's 6 favorite books on pop culture icons
Feature The author recommends works by James McBride, Jim Bouton, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Wild Robot: animated adventure is 'warm, funny and wise'
The Week Recommends 'Sharply written and richly detailed' adaptation of Peter Brown's best-selling book
By The Week UK Published
-
Francis Bacon: Human Presence – a 'stirring, splendid' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Riveting' show at the National Portrait Gallery explores the artist's 'wild' portraits
By The Week UK Published
-
Robert McCrum shares his favourite books on sport
The Week Recommends Writer and editor picks works by Nick Hornby, David Goldblatt and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Story of a Heart: a 'heart-rending' account of two children and one heart
The Week Reccomends Dr. Rachel Clarke's 'finest book yet' blends the 'arresting and the informative"
By The Week UK Published
-
Oedipus: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville star in 'devastating' production
The Week Recommends Robert Icke's modern adaptation of the Sophoclean tragedy is 'riveting' from start to finish
By The Week UK Published
-
Is The Office Australia a reboot too far?
Talking Point The latest version of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's mockumentary feels like 'a bad case of déjà vu'
By The Week UK Published