August 22 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include security detail in DC, a Swedish takeover, and Donald Trump's love of Kiss

By
published

This cartoon depicts two male Republican legislators outside the capitol building. They are protected by armed soldiers as they carry papers that read the “Big beautiful bill” and “Epstein coverup”. One Republican says, “I feel safer with all these National Guard troops protecting us from our constituents."

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts a grossly overweight Trump glaring at a map of the world on an easel. A man in a suit points at the map and says, “I did some research Mr. President, and, unfortunately, we can’t redistrict Sweden so you can win the Nobel Peace Prize. Apparently, it’s not even part of Texas.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this four-panel cartoon, Donald Trump speaks while he holds a sippy cup. In the first panel he says, "I'm giving Kennedy Center Honors...to the rock band Kiss." In the second, he says, "Kiss wrote 'Christine Sixteen,' a song about an older man fixated on a young girl..." He continues in the third panel, "He sings, 'When i saw you coming out of school that day I knew I got to have you...I got to have you...'" In the final panel, Trump says, "Hey...I just remembered who introduced me to Kiss..." as he is next to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein who wears Kiss-style makeup.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a four-panel cartoon that begins with a serene setting of the White House, U.S. Capitol, and Washington Monument. In the next two panels, the White House gradually shapeshifts into something different and begins to chew up the D.C. Monuments and then the Statue of Liberty as it spreads across the United States. In the final panel, the White House has become a snake with sharp teeth that is gobbling the world map.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a scene in an old barroom, perhaps in the middle ages. A group of men with beards and helmets look non-plussed. They are speaking with the bartender. who says, “Can I interest you gentlemen in a tankard of our seasonal pumpkin spice mead?”

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump and Uncle Sam are in a movie theater. The screen reads, “Smithsonian Museum presents ROOTS”. Trump turns to Uncle Sam and says, “This must be the movie that roots for the positive side of slavery!”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is set in the Oval office where Donald Trump is with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump wears a Soviet-style jacket covered in odd-looking medals that include “Nobel Sleaze Prize”, “Kompro-Mat”, “Mar-a-Lago putt-putt champion”, “VLAD” and “Hero of the Russian Federation.” Trump says to Zelenskyy, “Finally! You’re wearing an appropriate suit, like me!”

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside, where a young girl with a backpack has just gotten off the school bus and is greeted by her mom. Her mom says, “And how was your first day of school?” The girl responds, “We only had an active-shooter drill, so that’s good!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “Medican’t”. Donald Trump sits at a desk with a Sharpie pen and holds a piece of paper that reads, “Cuts to hospitals, recipients, states…”

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set in a meteorology office where one man sits at a desk surrounded by monitors watching the weather. A man and a woman walk into the office and the man remarks, “Ferguson takes pride in naming hurricanes after his ex-wives.”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸