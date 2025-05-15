Dianaworld: the 'cultural phenomenon' behind the People's Princess

"I didn't think it was possible to produce an interesting book about Princess Diana at this juncture," said Nicola Shulman in Literary Review. "But, by George", Edward White has done it.

In "Dianaworld", he sets out to analyse how the third daughter of a "primogeniture-practising" family, born in the middle of last century, defied the limited expectations set for her and became "the most famous woman in the world". His book is not a conventional biography, and it offers "few new facts for Diana watchers". But what it does with "admirable intelligence" is to consider Diana as a cultural phenomenon – a figure who embodied many of the tendencies of her time, and became a repository for the fantasies of millions. White emphasises her "contradictions and paradoxical behaviours": Diana was an aristocrat who "believed herself to be an ordinary person"; a "curious elision of modern empathy and the ancient magical powers of royalty". Full of "arresting phrases" – Diana was a "wounded healer", who in her infamous BBC interview dressed as a "soap opera widow" – this is a "very fine" book.

