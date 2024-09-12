Firebrand: Jude Law is 'gloriously disgusting' in Tudor drama
'Vividly constructed' film looks at the life of Henry VIII's sixth wife, Katherine Parr
"Jude Law immediately joins the upper ranks of the great screen Henry VIIIs" with his "incendiary" performance in this period drama, said Kevin Maher in The Times. Adapted from Elizabeth Fremantle's 2012 novel "Queen's Gambit", the film "takes as its subject the closing, paranoid and increasingly incapacitated years of Henry's reign, and specifically his relationship with his sixth and final wife Katherine Parr (Alicia Vikander)".
We meet Henry in 1546, when he is "exhausted from the second invasion of France" and suffering from an ulcerated leg. "He seems a fiery beast initially, but one who is easily mollified by Katherine's attentiveness and her acquiescence in the brutal marital bedroom." Katherine, however, is depicted as close to, and possibly a former lover of, the radical Protestant reformer Anne Askew (Erin Doherty), a relationship which, if discovered, could cost her her head. "There are some silly 11th-hour shenanigans involving a MacGuffin necklace and a dose of historical wish fulfilment", but this is a "vividly constructed drama, expertly played".
"Firebrand" is "sumptuously photographed" and "magnificently costumed", and Law's performance is "so gloriously disgusting you can't take your eyes off him", said Deborah Ross in The Spectator. But be warned: the film "doesn't play fast and loose with the facts so much as throw them out of the window". And with its shots of oozing pus and maggoty flesh, it's not "for the medically squeamish".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As a historical thriller, "Firebrand" is "hampered by a pedestrian script and an improbable ending", said Phil de Semlyen on Time Out. Still, it "works pretty well as a political potboiler with the brooding undercurrents of 'Wolf Hall'", and it "catches fire" whenever Law is on screen.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week contest: Half house
By The Week US Published
-
How might the GOP's Afghanistan report impact the presidential race?
Today's Big Question House Republicans are blaming the Biden administration, but the White House is pushing back
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography
The Week Recommends Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of the late monarch
By The Week UK Published
-
A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography
The Week Recommends Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of the late monarch
By The Week UK Published
-
The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
The Week Recommends However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'
The Week Recommends Kate Prince's hip-hop take on Lewis Carroll classic is a lot of fun
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
The Zelensky Story: as 'astonishing as it is inspirational'
The Week Recommends BBC Two's three-part documentary features 'genuinely revealing' interviews with the Ukrainian president
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
7 recipes for every kind of fall cooking occasion
The Week Recommends Marinated feta; go-to chocolate cake; a fresh way with Brussels: Autumn is not going to know what hit it
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The world's best astrotourism adventures
The Week Recommends From the depths of the Namib Desert to Finnish Lapland, these remote destinations are ideal for stargazing
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Week Recommends The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published