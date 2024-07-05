Six Lives: The Stories of Henry VIII's Queens – a 'spectacular' display

Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery reconstructs the queens' lives in 'vivid' detail

Katherine Parr attributed to Master John.
Each woman is given a gallery of her own, 'charting her reign, background, legend'
Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived. Henry VIII's six wives are often reduced to this easily memorable couplet, said Evgenia Siokos in The Daily Telegraph. In this new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, their lives are examined and reconstructed in rich detail. 

The show brings together all manner of "artefacts, objets d'art and portraiture". There are contemporary paintings and tapestries – "you quail before the penetrating gaze of Katherine Parr, the survivor, in a portrait attributed to Master John" – as well as clothing and jewellery from Henry's court, plus a wealth of artworks and "paraphernalia" made long after their deaths. As a whole, it makes for a powerful corrective to the received wisdom, rescuing its six subjects from "reductionism" and allowing them "to be understood as vigorous, nuanced characters".

