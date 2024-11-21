Her Lotus Year: Paul French's new biography sets lurid rumours straight

Wallis Simpson's year in China is less scandalous, but 'more interesting' than previously thought

Book cover of Her Lotus Year by Paul French
A 'beautifully' written account
By
published

In the mid-1920s, Wallis Simpson spent a year in China. She went there "hoping to make a fresh start" after the breakdown of her first marriage to a "heavy-drinking" US naval officer who was stationed in Hong Kong, said Caroline Moorehead in The Spectator. A decade later, when Britain was tipped into constitutional crisis by the American divorcée's relationship with Edward VIII, her "lotus year", as she called it, became the subject of lurid gossip.

It was rumoured that in China, Simpson had been addicted to opium, posed for pornographic photos, and learnt a sexual technique – the Shanghai grip – which had "infatuated the king". All this was said to have been detailed in a "China Dossier" compiled by British intelligence.

