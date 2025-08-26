Four royal holiday hotspots
Follow in the footsteps of royalty and experience the charm of some of their most popular getaways
Royals are "certainly no strangers to luxury", and when they aren't staying in "stunning stately homes" across the UK, they are travelling away from home, where they still enjoy a certain opulence, said Hello!.
The "family traditions" of visiting Balmoral in Scotland and Sandringham in Norfolk are steeped in history and have continued into the present. However, the royals also have favourite and more "tropical" destinations on their summer "travel list" and beyond.
Corfu, Greece
This "sun-soaked paradise" of the Greek island holds "sentimental value" for the British monarchy," said The Mirror, as it was the birthplace of the late Prince Philip. Famous for its breathtaking scenery, "vibrant tavernas and bars, and vast olive groves", it is somewhere King Charles and Queen Camilla often come on a "getaway from Royal duties", and have been seen on a "glamorous superyacht", before heading ashore to relax at a "luxurious villa".
St. Moritz, Switzerland
This "royalty magnet" has attracted a long list of ski-slope-seeking royals from across the world, said The Telegraph. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have "visited frequently" since their honeymoon in 2002, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are "known to swoop in by private jet" with their two children.
Isles of Scilly, UK
A favourite of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the UK's "only tropical islands" have hosted the royals and their children on several occasions, said Town and Country. The "outstandingly beautiful, uncrowded and unspoilt" islands were much visited by Prince William, with his parents, as a young boy. Located, just "off the coast of Cornwall", they make a "perfect vacation spot".
Canouan, St Vincent and the Grenadines
This "remote and exclusive" island is a favourite with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as other "extremely high-net-worth tourists", said Tatler. "Jokingly referred to" as the place where "billionaires go to escape millionaires", the three-mile-wide island has a series of luxury resorts, including Soho Beach House Canouan, Mandarin Oriental and Canouan Estate Resort and Villas.
