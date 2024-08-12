Who would fight Europe's war against Russia?

Western armies are struggling to recruit and retain soldiers amid fears Moscow's war in Ukraine may spread across Europe

Nato nations, including those who share a border with Ukraine, are finding it hard to keep numbers of troops up to the required level
With no end in sight for Russia's war in Ukraine, Western leaders are warning of a potential escalation on the global stage. 

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has suggested Europe is currently in a "pre-war era". Joe Biden alluded to the "price of unchecked tyranny" as he backed US support for Ukraine. "But checking tyranny comes at a price and, alas, the West’s young seemingly aren’t prepared to pay," said Jamie Dettmer for Politico.

