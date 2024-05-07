British Armed Forces personnel details 'hacked by China'

The Ministry of Defence became aware of the breach 'several days ago'

The sign on the Ministry of Defence building
The MoD has said those affected by the breach will be contacted over the next few days
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

The Chinese state has hacked the UK's Ministry of Defence and accessed details of Armed Forces personnel, according to reports. 

The breach is said to have targeted a third-party payroll system used by the MoD, which contains "names and bank details" of around 2,000 current and former military members, and "in a very small number of cases", their personal addresses, said the BBC.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Ministry Of Defence Cyber Security China
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸