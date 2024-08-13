Welsh radar site to 'protect Britain from deep space warfare'
Government says site will be 'vital' for defence but opponents say it puts Wales in danger
Controversial plans for a deep space radar site in Wales have been given the go ahead despite bitter opposition from local campaigners and peace activists.
Ministers said the plans are crucial as long-term defence threats in deep space but opponents told The Guardian that it is "one of the most health-hazardous, tourism-ruining, skyline-blighting military installations ever proposed anywhere in the UK".
'Emerging warfare frontier'
The Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability, also known as Darc, will be developed at Cawdor barracks in south-west Wales by the Ministry of Defence. Some 27 radar dishes are planned, each of them 20 metres high.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
They are part of the Aukus defence partnership between the UK, US and Australia. A network of ground-based radars will be set up in all three countries designed to monitor, track and identify objects as small as a football up to 22,000 miles (36,000km) away from Earth.
Space plays "a crucial role in our daily lives" in everything from our mobile phones to banking services", said John Healey, the UK Defence Secretary, and it's also used by UK defence to "conduct vital tasks such as supporting military operations, navigating forces and gathering intelligence".
"Deep space" is the "vast, unexplored region of space that extends beyond our Moon, to Mars and across our solar system", said Explore Deep Space. It is also "an emerging frontier for warfare" in a world that is "increasingly dependent on satellite technology", said The Guardian.
Dr Mark Hilborne, who leads the space security research group at King's College London, told the paper that "there is a concern about increasing military activity and increasing belligerence in space", so "we need more eyes on the sky".
China spent around £11.2billion on its "ambitious space programme" in 2023, reported The Sun. Gen. Stephen Whiting of US Space Command claimed that Beijing has "built a kill web over the Pacific Ocean to find, fix, track and, yes, target United States and allied military capabilities".
'Star Wars agenda'
Peace campaigners have "united" to condemn the Ministry of Defence's decision, reported the Morning Star. The plan will "blight" Pembrokeshire's National Park, "negatively impact the vital tourism industry", and "put Wales at the heart of a dangerous military space race", said a spokesperson for Stop the War Cymru.
The "real aim" of the project, he said, is "the furtherance of US military dominance of space and the development of a dangerous Star Wars agenda".
When the then-US President Ronald Reagan unveiled plans in March 1983 to combat nuclear war in space, the project became known as "Star Wars", said the BBC. Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative proposed a defensive shield, using laser or particle beam technology to "intercept and destroy" incoming missiles as they travelled through the stars. The project was opposed by the Soviet Union and by peace campaigners around the globe.
The local opposition to the new plan, centred in a movement called Parc Against Darc, is also reminiscent of the past. There was a "historical campaign" from 1990, said Interesting Engineering, when a similar radar installation was halted after "public outcry" led to its cancellation by then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Cars have become the nexus where technological, economic, and national security considerations intersect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How to build the ultimate luggage set
The Week Recommends Get packing with these travel essentials
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Celestial events to watch in 2024
The Explainer Meteor showers, eclipses and more are coming to the skies
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Are Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets too little too late?
Today's Big Question US-made aircraft are 'significant improvement' on Soviet-era weaponry but long delay and lack of trained pilots could undo advantage against Russia
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine's stolen children
Under the Radar Officially 20,000 children have been detained since Russia's invasion in 2022, but the true number is likely to be far higher
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Russian advance in Kharkiv prove decisive in Ukraine war?
Today's Big Question Recent gains in northeast could be 'a momentary setback' or a 'turning point', as Kyiv counts the cost of US delay
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
British Armed Forces personnel details 'hacked by China'
Speed Read The Ministry of Defence became aware of the breach 'several days ago'
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
The World War Two experiments that made D-Day possible
Under The Radar Scientists performed gruelling tests on themselves paving the way for the iconic invasion
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
How would we know if World War Three had started?
Today's Big Question With conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, the 'spark' that could ignite all-out war 'already exists'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The issue of women and conscription
Under the radar Ukraine military adviser hints at widening draft to women, as other countries weigh defence options amid global insecurity
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine's unconventional approach to reconstruction
Under the radar Digitally savvy nation uses popular app to file compensation claims, access funds and rebuild destroyed homes
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published