Welsh radar site to 'protect Britain from deep space warfare'

Government says site will be 'vital' for defence but opponents say it puts Wales in danger

Photo collage of the Welsh coastline with huge satellite dishes scattered on top of it. In the background, there is a vintage space illustration.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

Controversial plans for a deep space radar site in Wales have been given the go ahead despite bitter opposition from local campaigners and peace activists.

Ministers said the plans are crucial as long-term defence threats in deep space but opponents told The Guardian that it is "one of the most health-hazardous, tourism-ruining, skyline-blighting military installations ever proposed anywhere in the UK".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Space Space Exploration Military Tourism Wales China Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸