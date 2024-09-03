Atesh: the Ukrainian partisans taking on Russia

Underground resistance fighters are risking their lives to defend their country

Its operating strategy could come straight out of a Second World War handbook, using locals' intimate knowledge of their land and the element of surprise to harass occupying forces. But this isn't the French Resistance fighting back against the Nazis in the 1940s; it's a Ukrainian guerrilla group called Atesh which claims to be having great success disrupting Russian military activities.

In the ever-complex landscape of the Ukraine-Russia war, Atesh has emerged as a growing force. It was formed by ethnic Ukrainian, Russian and Crimean Tatar partisans in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Crimea in summer 2022, following the invasion that February. As well as choosing the Crimean Tatar word for "fire" for their name, the group issued a statement on the Telegram social media app that declared its aims were "to fight for the Ukrainian state" in any way possible. That included acting as double agents within the Russian military.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
