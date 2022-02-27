Ukraine: 352 civilians have been killed amid Russian invasion

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that at least 352 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion of the country began on Thursday. The victims include 14 children.

The ministry, which did not reveal how many Ukrainian troops have been killed, said 1,684 civilians, including 116 children, have been injured. The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday said some of its soldiers have been killed and wounded, but would not give any exact numbers.

Russia has claimed that it is not targeting civilians in Ukraine, an assertion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called "a lie."