The African asylum seekers fighting for Israel in Gaza

Offer of permanent residency for military service condemned as unethical as Israel seeks to address shortage of soldiers

Photo collage of a Sudanese refugee camp, an Israeli soldier, and various paper ephemera including vintage conscription papers
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Israel has been recruiting African asylum seekers to take part in military operations in Gaza in exchange for permanent residency, according to off-the-record briefings by Israeli defence officials.

Recruitment is being conducted in an "organised manner" with the "guidance of defence establishment legal advisers", said an exclusive report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Israel Gaza Refugees Asylum Seekers Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸