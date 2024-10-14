Experts call for a Nato bank to 'Trump-proof' military spending

A new lender could aid co-operation between Western allies and save them millions of pounds

Mark Rutte outside 10 Downing Street last week
Mark Rutte, the new Nato secretary-general and former prime minister of the Netherlands, outside 10 Downing Street in early October
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
By
published

Europe and Ukraine should "Trump-proof" their military spending by setting up a "Nato bank", according to a report by a German and UK think tank.

As the White House election looms, there is concern over how a Donald Trump presidency could affect defence spending in Europe. The report asks leaders to "actively consider" urgent measures, including a Nato bank, said The Guardian.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

