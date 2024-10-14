Experts call for a Nato bank to 'Trump-proof' military spending
A new lender could aid co-operation between Western allies and save them millions of pounds
Europe and Ukraine should "Trump-proof" their military spending by setting up a "Nato bank", according to a report by a German and UK think tank.
As the White House election looms, there is concern over how a Donald Trump presidency could affect defence spending in Europe. The report asks leaders to "actively consider" urgent measures, including a Nato bank, said The Guardian.
Trump trepidations
The authors of the joint report said that if Trump wins next month, he could quickly slash US defence spending in Europe, push for a peace deal in Ukraine that surrenders parts of its territory to Russia, and might even withdraw from Nato altogether.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
They warn of the possible collapse of diplomatic communication between Washington and Europe, US withdrawal of troops and military assets from Europe, and new tariffs leading to the downfall of the World Trade Organization.
Trump's first term was "littered with withdrawn treaties, tariffs on allies and praise for authoritarian governments", said Sam Goodman, one of the report's authors. With that in mind, Europe must "practically and pre-emptively bolster European defence, security and resilience" against a second-term Trump presidency.
To do that, Nato countries should support the creation of an allied multilateral lending institution, or a Nato bank, said the think tanks. The bank would be funded with "initial subscriptions from Nato members in return for authorised capital stock".
A Nato bank could "save nations millions on essential equipment purchases, offer low interest rates on loans to alliance members and introduce a new line of financing with longer repayment timeframes", it said.
Saving millions
This isn't the first time a Nato bank has been proposed. Writing for the Financial Times last April, Robert Murray, a former head of innovation at Nato, argued that the alliance's "current strategy of pleading and arm-twisting allies to spend more is painfully inadequate". An "Allied Multilateral Lending Institution – in other words, a Nato Bank" – could be a "game-changer".
When Murray floated the idea of a "feasible model" in 2019, he suggested that the bank could "generate additional resources through interest earned on paid-in subscription capital", and he "conservatively modelled" the bank's balance sheet at about $300 billion.
But Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte has told the international community to "stop worrying about a Trump presidency" and its implications for the war in Ukraine. Speaking during a visit to London, he insisted he is "absolutely convinced" that the US is involved in the conflict "because they understand" that "the whole of the US would be less secure if Putin would be successful in Ukraine".
Rutte's comments "could raise eyebrows in some European capitals", said Politico. Trump has recently criticised Washington's involvement in the war in Ukraine, saying the country is "stuck" and will be able to "get out" if he wins the election, said Kyiv Independent.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Inside Chopard's hotel on Place Vendôme
The Blend Swiss jewellery maison Chopard unveils its new jewel, an ultra-exclusive Parisian hotel that elevates the art of hospitality
By Felix Bischof Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 14, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - Columbus Day, the death of satire, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Lonely Planet and the surge of age-gap romances
In The Spotlight Laura Dern is the latest Hollywood actor to star opposite a much younger love interest
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The African asylum seekers fighting for Israel in Gaza
Under the Radar 'Quid pro quo' recruitment offer condemned as unethical as Israel seeks to address shortage of soldiers
By The Week Staff Published
-
What happens if Russia declares war on Nato?
Today's Big Question Fears are growing after Vladimir Putin's 'unusually specific warning' to Western governments
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Missile escalation: will long-range rockets make a difference to Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Kyiv is hoping for permission to use US missiles to strike deep into Russian territory
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Atesh: the Ukrainian partisans taking on Russia
Under The Radar Underground resistance fighters are risking their lives to defend their country
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
'Second only to a nuclear bomb' – the controversial arms Russia is using in Ukraine
The Explainer Thermobaric bombs 'capable of vaporising human bodies' have been used against Ukraine
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The peaceful archipelago that may take up arms
Under The Radar Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the Åland Islands 'peculiarly vulnerable'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What can Ukraine gain from Russia incursion?
Today's Big Question Gamble to boost morale, improve negotiating position and show the West it can still win is 'paying off – for now'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Welsh radar site to 'protect Britain from deep space warfare'
Under The Radar Government says site will be 'vital' for defence but opponents say it puts Wales in danger
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published