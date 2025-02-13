Holocaust tourism and what art has to say about it

New movies and a new book try to make sense of the Holocaust generations later

Jesse Eisenberg speaks onstage during a Screening of Searchlight Pictures&#039; &quot;A Real Pain&quot; at Curzon Soho on February 01, 2025 in London, England
'A Real Pain,' a new film directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, is a 'Holocaust film set many years after the fact'
(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

A movie in which two cousins visit Majdanek, a Nazi concentration camp; a graphic novel in which the artist recounts firsthand tales of Holocaust survival; a film in which a father and daughter journey to Auschwitz: three works, all released in the last six months, all grappling with the legacy of the Holocaust.

Dark tourism refers to visits of "incidences of death, disaster and atrocity" made while still "within living memory," according to the term's coiners, authors John Lennon and Malcolm Foley. Could be Hiroshima; could be Chernobyl. Lately, it is also absolutely Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Scott Hocker, The Week US
