A Real Pain: Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg star in 'uproariously funny' drama

The film, dubbed an heir of Woody Allen, follows Jewish American cousins who travel to Poland in memory of their late grandmother

Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan (left) and Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan (right)
Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan and Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan
(Image credit: BFA / Searchlight Pictures / Alamy)
By
published

"Jesse Eisenberg has said that he was inspired to write 'A Real Pain' after coming across an online advert promoting tours of the concentration camp Auschwitz, with lunch included," said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail.

"He has parlayed that darkly comic irony" – the shrieking dissonance between the monumental evil implied by the word Auschwitz, "and the lush comforts of modern-day tourism – into a truly wonderful film": "A Real Pain" is "uproariously funny", "achingly sad and excruciatingly well observed". Eisenberg (who also directs) plays David, a Jewish New Yorker whose grandmother left money in her will for him and his cousin Benji (Kieran Culkin) to visit Poland, where she narrowly escaped death in a concentration camp.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸