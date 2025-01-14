What's Elon Musk's agenda with Europe's far-right politics?

From broadsides against the UK government to boosting Germany's ultra-nationalist AFD party, the world's richest man is making waves across the Atlantic

Photo composite of Elon Musk rubbing his hands and a map of Europe
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What does Elon Musk do for work these days? Yes, he's made his fame and fortune at the helm of Silicon Valley juggernauts like Tesla and X, but looking at his recent activity both online and off, it seems the tech titan is much more interested in advancing his right-wing political agenda than in scientific advancements. After successfully throwing his seismic influence behind Donald Trump's 2024 reelection campaign, Musk has joined the incoming administration's DOGE project and positioned himself in the president-elect's innermost circle — with policy implications already starting to become apparent.

Musk has not limited his political interest to the country where he resides. Instead, he has increasingly cast his attention overseas to Europe, offering incendiary analysis on X while boosting a host of far-right figures and causes across the continent, including calling for the release of jailed British ultra-nationalist Tommy Robinson and meeting with right-wing Brexit figure Nigel Farage.

