Trump, Musk sink spending bill, teeing up shutdown

House Republicans abandoned the bill at the behest of the two men

House Speaker Mike Johnson with President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
What happened

House Republicans abandoned a stopgap spending package Wednesday evening after President-elect Donald Trump told them to kill the bipartisan legislation and replace it with a more pared-down package that cut out Democratic priorities and also raised the debt ceiling. Trump's new demands, paired with threats of retribution, made a Christmastime government shutdown likely.

