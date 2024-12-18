Congress reaches spending deal to avert shutdown
The bill would fund the government through March 14, 2025
What happened
Congressional leaders on Tuesday unveiled a bipartisan stopgap spending bill that would fund the government through March 14, averting a partial government shutdown starting at midnight on Friday. The legislation includes $100.4 billion in hurricane and disaster relief, $10 billion in direct economic assistance to farmers and an "array of unrelated policy measures on health, energy, digital privacy and other matters," The New York Times said.
Who said what
The package "ignited a firestorm among some Republicans, who complained about its 'Christmas tree' nature," The Wall Street Journal said. Conservative anger over the "dreaded end-of-year 'Christmas tree,' decorated with lawmakers' pet projects," could still "endanger any agreement" and "imperil" Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) bid to retain his gavel in the narrowly divided House, The Washington Post said.
"It's not a Christmas tree," Johnson said Tuesday. The spending bill was, until recently, "very simple, very clean," but "we have to be able to help those who are in these dire straits." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the legislation was "free of cuts and poison pills."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
House Republicans "generally give lawmakers 72 hours to review text of the legislation," which would push a final vote to Friday, The Associated Press said. "The Senate is not known for acting speedily," but lawmakers are "anxious" to flee Washington until January.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - December 18, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - thoughts and prayers, pound of flesh, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Honda and Nissan in merger talks
Speed Read The companies are currently Japan's second and third-biggest automakers, respectively
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Luigi Mangione charged with murder, terrorism
Speed Read Magnione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Luigi Mangione charged with murder, terrorism
Speed Read Magnione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Governments across the world are just now recognizing their failure to protect children'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Ex-FBI informant pleads guilty to lying about Bidens
Speed Read Alexander Smirnov claimed that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Ukrainian energy company Burisma
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why are lawmakers ringing the alarms about New Jersey's mysterious drones?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Unexplained lights in the night sky have residents of the Garden State on edge, and elected officials demanding answers
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It's easier to break something than to build it'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
South Korea impeaches president, eyes charges
Speed Read Yoon Suk Yeol faces investigations on potential insurrection and abuse of power charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Precedent-setting lawsuit against Glock seeks gun industry accountability
The Explainer New Jersey and Minnesota are suing the gun company, and 16 states in total are joining forces to counter firearms
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biden sets new clemency record, hints at more
Speed Read President Joe Biden commuted a record 1,499 sentences and pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published