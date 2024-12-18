Congress reaches spending deal to avert shutdown

The bill would fund the government through March 14, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) beside a Christmas tree
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Congressional leaders on Tuesday unveiled a bipartisan stopgap spending bill that would fund the government through March 14, averting a partial government shutdown starting at midnight on Friday. The legislation includes $100.4 billion in hurricane and disaster relief, $10 billion in direct economic assistance to farmers and an "array of unrelated policy measures on health, energy, digital privacy and other matters," The New York Times said.



